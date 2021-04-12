Funds from Mountain Valley Pipeline awarded for Carvins Cove land, other projects

The entire shoreline of the Carvins Cove Reservoir could soon be in public hands.
A $175,000 grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation will initiate talks with the owners of a 46-acre tract at the reservoir’s southern tip — the last remaining privately owned piece of waterfront property.
The grant was awarded to the Western Virginia Water Authority, which co-owns and manages the reservoir and a surrounding 12,700-acre natural reserve with the city of Roanoke.
“Carvins Cove is the primary source of drinking water for residents in the valley, and land conservation activities such as these protect water quality and expand low-impact recreational activities in the valley,” read a statement released Monday by authority spokeswoman Sarah Baumgardner.
Money for the purchase came from the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which three years ago agreed to pay $27.5 million to the state of Virginia to compensate for the forest fragmentation and water pollution that was expected to come from building the massive pipeline.
Virginia then passed the company’s payment on to four conservation groups.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation received $15 million, which it has been doling out in annual grants to recipients in the six counties crossed by the pipeline — Giles, Craig, Montgomery, Roanoke, Franklin and Pittsylvania.
The latest round of grants announced Monday totals $1 million. In addition to the water authority, seven other applicants were awarded funding for trail and greenway projects, improvements to parks, and construction of a river access point.
According to the water authority’s application, the Carvins Cove land to be acquired is in Roanoke County, about a half-mile north of Interstate 81, and is currently owned by the Church of God.
If an agreement is not finalized with the church, the money would be returned to the foundation.
The water authority faced a “tight window” in which to seek the money, Baumgardner said, in part because there will not be funding for what would be the next round of grants in the upcoming fiscal year.
Under its mitigation agreement with the state, Mountain Valley’s payments are tied to tree-cutting and land-clearing for the Virginia portion of a 303-mile pipeline that starts in West Virginia.
With pipeline construction being a “bit in limbo,” the outdoors foundation plans to resume awarding grants in the future, according to spokesman Jason McGarvey. Multiple legal challenges by environmental groups have delayed work on the pipeline, which restarted last October after a stop-work order was lifted.
Should an agreement be reached with the church, the $175,000 — plus matching local funds — will be used to further conserve the Carvins Cove Natural Reserve, which is the second-largest municipal park in the United States.
“While water supply and watershed protection are the primary goals of Carvins Cove, low-impact recreation including hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, bird watching, paddling, and fishing are popular for locals and visitors,” the application states.
“Carvins Cove is within 10 minutes of downtown Roanoke, but provides an experience almost like wilderness for urban residents.”
Acquisition of the parcel would allow the authority to manage vegetation under an existing powerline, protect the reservoir from sedimentation and chemical pollution, build a trial on the land and experiment with the cultivation of bee and pollinator-friendly plants.
Other grants announced Monday include:
- $200,000 for the development of a community park in Newport, a Giles County village through which the pipeline will pass.
- $200,000 for the transfer of 54 acres of wooded land that will be used to improve the existing Angler’s Ridge Trail in Danville.
- $175,000 for a Plant Southwest Virginia Natives Campaign & Propagation Center in Montgomery County.
- $94,100 for the development of an access point along the Blackwater River in Franklin County.
- $85,000 for the design of a greenway in Blacksburg that will connect with trails on Brush Mountain.
- $39,490 for improvements to Mill Creek Nature Park in the Giles County town of Narrows.
- $32,460 for additions to the trail system on Brush Mountain in Montgomery County.