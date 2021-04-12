Funds from Mountain Valley Pipeline awarded for Carvins Cove land, other projects

The latest round of grants announced Monday totals $1 million. In addition to the water authority, seven other applicants were awarded funding for trail and greenway projects, improvements to parks, and construction of a river access point.

According to the water authority’s application, the Carvins Cove land to be acquired is in Roanoke County, about a half-mile north of Interstate 81, and is currently owned by the Church of God.

If an agreement is not finalized with the church, the money would be returned to the foundation.

The water authority faced a “tight window” in which to seek the money, Baumgardner said, in part because there will not be funding for what would be the next round of grants in the upcoming fiscal year.

Under its mitigation agreement with the state, Mountain Valley’s payments are tied to tree-cutting and land-clearing for the Virginia portion of a 303-mile pipeline that starts in West Virginia.

With pipeline construction being a “bit in limbo,” the outdoors foundation plans to resume awarding grants in the future, according to spokesman Jason McGarvey. Multiple legal challenges by environmental groups have delayed work on the pipeline, which restarted last October after a stop-work order was lifted.