Funds from Mountain Valley Pipeline used to promote conservation, recreation

Nearly $500,000 from the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been awarded in grants to promote conservation and outdoor recreation along a stretch of the Appalachian Trail.

Funding for the eight grants came from a $19.5 million pledge by Mountain Valley, which entered into a voluntary conservation agreement last year with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and The Conservation Fund.

The bulk of the grant money, $300,000, will be used to develop the Giles County Trail Center, which will provide information about local trails, designated parking and restroom facilities, and access to hiking on the Appalachian Trail and around Mountain Lake and Bald Knob.

“Programs like these are essential in connecting people to nature and the various values and benefits found outdoors,” Sandra Marra, president and CEO of the trail conservancy, said in an announcement of the grants Friday.

After Mountain Valley began construction in 2018 — causing widespread environmental problems with muddy runoff from work sites — the company agreed to help promote conservation and recreation in areas of West Virginia and Virginia near the Appalachian Trail, which the pipeline crosses at the state line in Giles County.

Other grant recipients are:

