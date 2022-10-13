Furry friends across the Roanoke region are in need of homes

Roanoke Valley shelters are joining together in an effort to find homes for a surplus of animals in the region.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, along with Angels of Assisi, the Franklin County Animal Shelter, the Franklin County Humane Society and the Roanoke Valley SPCA held a press conference Thursday to lament the urgent need to find homes for the overflow of cats and dogs at each facility.

The centers are holding large-scale adoption events from Thursday through Saturday, because of the large drop-off in adoptions in 2022. Information on the events is available by calling each of the aforementioned organizations, or by visiting the websites.

The RCACP has experienced a 9% increase in owner surrenders from this time last year, according to Interim Executive Director Mike Warner.

“We are working very hard to ensure that forever homes are found for these animals as well as the strays that we are legally required to house, but it is becoming more and more difficult to do,” Warner said Thursday.

The Franklin County Humane Society is also having a hard time finding space for new animals at its shelter.

“Our intake numbers are lower than 2020 and previous years, but the length of stay has increased,” according to President Donna Essig. “Cat adoptions are down 35% and dog adoptions are down by 9%.”

“Due to the length of time that animals are staying in shelter, it prevents non-profit shelters from accepting animals from the surrounding municipal shelters.”

Warner said the RCACP and other municipal shelters try to place animals in the non-profits, because when shelters that do euthanize animals get too full, it is when “difficult decisions” sometimes have to be made.

Warner said there was a large increase in the amount of people adopting animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the opposite is happening and many people are bringing animals back.

Additionally, the end of an eviction moratorium, and people moving to apartments that do not allow animals, have also factored into the increase in owners abandoning their pets.

As of Thursday, the RCACP has 200 cats, 142 dogs, three birds and a handful of rabbits at the facility, with the vast majority of them ready to be adopted.

Warner said the other facilities have been vital to the process of finding these animals forever homes, but they, too, are reaching capacity.

“We have been fortunate to have a great relationship with our rescue partners,” Warner said in a news release. “However, we have reached a point where our efforts require a village approach – we all need to help each other to help the animals in our care.”

The RCACP is also asking people not to relinquish pets during the event as they will not be able to adopt them out prior to being vetted and spayed/neutered.

The event is solely for animals that are currently in the shelter system at this time.

The facilities are also looking for help with food and other supplies as more pet owners have needed assistance with feeding their animals and supplies have depleted, according to RCACP staff.

Those interested in adopting an animal are encouraged to reach out to the facilities for more information, or to come by and visit the animals in person. Hours of operation vary at each site.

The RCACP is a municipal partnership between Botetourt County, Roanoke County, Roanoke and Vinton.