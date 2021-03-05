Future Christiansburg High School taking shape

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, among other things during the presentation, spoke on some of the structural and functional challenges at the school and shared conceptual images, which the firm’s executives clarified are not exact designs of what the final product could look like.

Josh Bower, a principal and senior project manager at the firm, said one goal of the project will be to improve the view of the building from North Franklin and Independence.

“Those are going to be the elevations that we’re going to want to put the most heart into and the most exciting wow factor we possibly can within our budget,” Bower said, adding that the project will bring a new front entrance that will be much more visible than the current one. “When you’re driving down North Franklin, boom, there’s the entrance. It’s not hidden kind of in the back corner.”

The architectural firm also emphasized goals to improve current daylighting issues, the flow of school buses and car drop offs and to modernize the classrooms.

The presentation this past week also provided a timeline of the entire project, from the early design phase to the completion and occupancy of the new spaces.