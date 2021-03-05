Future Christiansburg High School taking shape

CHRISTIANSBURG — The plan continues to take shape on renovation and expansion on the last of Montgomery County’s high schools without a modern update.
The Montgomery County School Board received an overview this past week on the improvement of Christiansburg High School.
CHS is one of the schools that has highlighted the years-long overcrowding challenges facing the Christiansburg strand. The school, located just off the intersection of Independence Boulevard and North Franklin Street, is among the handful of campuses in that strand that Montgomery County Public Schools officials in recent years have prioritized for improvement.
Currently, renovation and improvement projects are occurring at Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary and Belview Elementary schools.
Numerous new schools and renovations have been completed in the county in the past decade or so including improvements to the county’s other three high schools: Blacksburg, Eastern Montgomery and Auburn.
Part of the presentation on CHS this week — handled by architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates — pointed out the capacity issues at the school.
CHS has a capacity of 800, but current enrollment is about 200 students above that limit, according to the firm. The project, firm executives said, will double that capacity based on a future enrollment projection of approximately 1,300.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, among other things during the presentation, spoke on some of the structural and functional challenges at the school and shared conceptual images, which the firm’s executives clarified are not exact designs of what the final product could look like.
Josh Bower, a principal and senior project manager at the firm, said one goal of the project will be to improve the view of the building from North Franklin and Independence.
“Those are going to be the elevations that we’re going to want to put the most heart into and the most exciting wow factor we possibly can within our budget,” Bower said, adding that the project will bring a new front entrance that will be much more visible than the current one. “When you’re driving down North Franklin, boom, there’s the entrance. It’s not hidden kind of in the back corner.”
The architectural firm also emphasized goals to improve current daylighting issues, the flow of school buses and car drop offs and to modernize the classrooms.
The presentation this past week also provided a timeline of the entire project, from the early design phase to the completion and occupancy of the new spaces.
The firm anticipates bidding on the project to begin at about this time next year and for construction to start by either the late spring or early summer of 2022. The firm expects construction to take about two years, with the project set to be complete just before the start of the 2024-25 school year.
One of the immediate next steps, the firm said, will be gathering feedback from stakeholders throughout the community over the next few months. That key process, they said, will help shave the vision for the project. They also clarified that they will employ a variety of virtual tools to help keep the community safe amid the discussions.
An MCPS official couldn’t immediately be reached to say whether there is a new cost estimate on the CHS project, but the district has in recent years estimated that the renovation and expansion could cost about $70 million.