Gardens growing community during a pandemic

“But even without the potlucks, I like the sense of getting out and going to a different place rather than working the home garden all the time,” he said. “Brenda [his partner] and I like seeing people we’ve come to know in the garden over the years. There’s a real sense of community here.”

Jenny Law of the Wong garden agrees. She remembers the rainy day she and other gardeners created an impromptu workday, pitching in to help Schwanke spread mulch on garden pathways. The endeavor involved several borrowed wheelbarrows, shovels, and food, all the while maintaining social distance.

“What’s great about the small size of this garden is when something needs to be done, it feels like it’s our responsibility to do it,” she said.

Turning plots of land into productive social hubs is just one of the benefits of community gardening. Community gardeners with a shared passion for fresh organic produce work together to share knowledge and reduce family food expenditures. Some say digging in the garden is uplifting. In fact, a recent British study showed that people who gardened at least an hour a week had lower body mass indexes as well as lower levels of stress.