 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Garst saluted in Blacksburg

  • 0

Firefighters salute and a siren sounded as an emergency services funeral possession honoring firefighter and long-time public servant Wayne Garst passes by Blacksburg Fire Station No. 1 Friday.  Garst died earlier this week.

In Blacksburg, many called him "Firefighter Wayne," others knew him through his career as an auctioneer. Born in July of 1958, Garst joined the town Fire Department as a volunteer in 1984, served as a volunteer first and second lieutenant, and was hired in 1995 as fire prevention coordinator. In 1999, he became the town's fire code official, and in 2007 added firefighter to his title. He retired from the town in October 2020, and immediately returned to serve, yet again, as a volunteer firefighter.

- The Roanoke Times

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

CASEY: Roanoke woman bitten by dog needs to identify pet’s owner ASAP

A small pet dog bit Debbie Adkins’ face last Sunday in a Salem drugstore. Adkins, who’s facing a costly series of rabies vaccination shots, needs to contact the dog’s owner. Unfortunately, amid all the excitement she neglected to get the woman’s name or phone number. But Salem Police have a photo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida Governor DeSantis signs bill banning abortion after 15 weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert