Garst saluted in Blacksburg

In Blacksburg, many called him "Firefighter Wayne," others knew him through his career as an auctioneer. Born in July of 1958, Garst joined the town Fire Department as a volunteer in 1984, served as a volunteer first and second lieutenant, and was hired in 1995 as fire prevention coordinator. In 1999, he became the town's fire code official, and in 2007 added firefighter to his title. He retired from the town in October 2020, and immediately returned to serve, yet again, as a volunteer firefighter.