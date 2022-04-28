Gathering airs Salem veterans hospital closure concerns

A small group of veterans gathered Thursday outside the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center to voice their concerns over the proposed closure of the hospital.

The United Black Veterans Society of Virginia staged the event and invited personnel from the hospital to address veteran questions directly.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Deborah Saunders said she worries the VA is trying to replace a full-service hospital with a smaller facility and outpatient clinics. She said some veterans in her organization are elderly, homeless or without transportation.

Closing the hospital, which is on a Valley Metro bus line, could limit the access of veterans, especially minority veterans, who have no other means to access their care.

“We served the country,” she said. “We didn’t serve it in bits and pieces like community based outpatient clinics and satellites. We served in full capacity, signed our life on the line with the understanding that facilities like this one here were designated for us to go to get our health care.”

Dr. Thomas Martin, deputy chief of staff, emphasized to the group that the proposal is only a recommendation and any changes would take decades to complete. The closure of the current hospital would only occur after services were available elsewhere, he said.

“It is specifically aimed at realigning resources throughout the country and throughout VA to make sure that all veterans in all areas have access to care,” Martin said. “This is not simply a closing of the Salem VA Medical Center as we know it. It is not a done deal.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs released a list of recommendations March 14 for modernizing the health care system at its facilities across the country.

Because of decreasing veteran enrollment in the area and the age of the VA hospital in Salem, the department recommended building a new medical center in Roanoke and closing the existing hospital, which employs nearly 1,800 on an extensive campus of land and buildings.

The new facility would provide inpatient mental health services, outpatient services, a residential rehabilitation treatment program and a community living center.

Inpatient medical and surgical, emergency department and outpatient surgical services that the VA currently provides would be done through a sharing agreement or lease with another provider. If that kind of collaboration proves to be impossible, VA would utilize community providers instead.

Under these recommendations, the VA Medical Center in Salem would close.

The report also recommended building a new community based outpatient clinic in Bedford, where a large concentration of veterans must drive more than 30 minutes to access a VA health facility.

Another veteran at the event, Randy Holman, said he supported the closure of the VA hospital. He suffered a shoulder injury and said he received inadequate care at the facility that left him with limited mobility in his arm.

He said the facility has not always provided the best care for veterans and he wanted to see expanded access to civilian hospitals.

“There’s been nothing but lack of treatment at the VA,” Holman said. “They have never taken proper care of the veterans. If I could afford it, I would never step through the gates of this VA ever again.”

The Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, a presidentially appointed body, will conduct public hearings and review the department’s recommendations before submitting its own to President Joe Biden.

The president has until the end of March 2023 to approve or disapprove of the recommendations. After that, recommendations are sent to Congress, which will have 45 days to reject them. If no action is taken, they will be considered approved.

Implementation of the approved recommendations could span decades as congressional funding fluctuates and the details of the plan are implemented.

