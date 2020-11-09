General Assembly adjourns 83-day special session with revised budget, police reforms

“I suggest that sometimes even in turbulence and chaos that a little bit of opportunity to allow an investigation to take place and for facts put on table, it would make you feel better, it would make the governor feel better,” said Norment, who voted in favor of the funding for the investigation.

The Roanoke Times first reported in June about ongoing racism at the college and alumni’s push for change. The Washington Post published a story in October, and Northam announced an independent investigation shortly after.

“You can’t let the media lynch VMI,” Norment said.

Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said he was troubled by the way the Northam administration has handled the allegations at VMI so far, by ordering an independent investigation and then pressuring the school’s top leader to resign before the investigation concluded. Cox said he was doubtful the investigation “can be independent.”

“The incidents at VMI as described by the amendment — the alleged incidents — are unacceptable, and I think they should be fully investigated,” Cox said.