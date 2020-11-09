General Assembly adjourns 83-day special session with revised budget, police reforms

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly adjourned its special session Monday with a revised two-year budget and police and criminal justice reforms.
The House of Delegates and Senate met in the afternoon to adopt Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommended changes to the budget as well as a handful of bills, bringing to a close an 83-day session.
The budget includes $1 million to fund an independent investigation into the culture and policies at the Virginia Military Institute following allegations of racism that have received national attention. The spending proposal passed on a nearly party-line vote in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, delivered a passionate speech defending VMI, from which he graduated in 1968. He urged his colleagues not to rush to any conclusions about VMI prior to the conclusion of the investigation.
He brought up Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax immersed in scandals last year, which produced calls for them to resign. Northam at first admitted to being in a college yearbook photo depicting a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume, and then he denied being in the photo. An independent investigation was inconclusive.
Herring admitted to wearing blackface in college. Fairfax has been accused by two women of sexual assault.
“I suggest that sometimes even in turbulence and chaos that a little bit of opportunity to allow an investigation to take place and for facts put on table, it would make you feel better, it would make the governor feel better,” said Norment, who voted in favor of the funding for the investigation.
The Roanoke Times first reported in June about ongoing racism at the college and alumni’s push for change. The Washington Post published a story in October, and Northam announced an independent investigation shortly after.
“You can’t let the media lynch VMI,” Norment said.
Support Local Journalism
Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said he was troubled by the way the Northam administration has handled the allegations at VMI so far, by ordering an independent investigation and then pressuring the school’s top leader to resign before the investigation concluded. Cox said he was doubtful the investigation “can be independent.”
“The incidents at VMI as described by the amendment — the alleged incidents — are unacceptable, and I think they should be fully investigated,” Cox said.
The legislature also approved the governor’s suggested changes to several other bills, including one that received criticism from law enforcement officials. A bill that banned police from making traffic stops for various minor infractions included prohibiting officers from stopping vehicles at night that don’t have functioning headlights or brake lights. Lawmakers backed Northam’s request to continue to allow police to stop drivers in cars with such malfunctioning lights.
Both chambers also approved a plan to set up an independent political redistricting commission, which voters approved in a referendum on a constitutional amendment last week. Democrats who had opposed the commission said that the people had spoken, and they should respect that.
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, said she’s been troubled by some recent decisions, including that data of where legislators live be available for potential use when drawing the maps. Critics of this said that using this data to try to avoid drawing lawmakers into districts together shouldn’t be a factor when drawing fair maps.
Northam initially called the legislature for a special session to develop a revised two-year budget after the coronavirus wrecked the spending plan it passed in March.
The House of Delegates has been conducting its business virtually, while the Senate has been meeting in person at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond so the senators can socially distance. Lawmakers met a few days a week until they got all of the work done.
"I'm glad it's over," said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. "Jefferson put the country together quicker."
The session evolved into lawmakers debating police and criminal justice reform after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis in May. The death prompted nationwide protests.
Northam already has signed into law bills that bar police from using chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants, which allow officers to enter homes without announcing themselves. He also signed bills to make it easier to decertify police officers involved in wrongdoing, establish minimum training standards for law enforcement agencies, and require officers to intervene when they witness colleagues using excessive force.
Now it’s on to the regular legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 13. The General Assembly will consider more revisions to the budget then.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.