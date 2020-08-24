General Assembly advances plan for ballot drop-off boxes for November election

The ballot drop boxes would be set up at the registrar’s office and any satellite offices. Under the legislation, the registrar also would be able to establish additional drop-off boxes as deemed necessary.

Absentee ballots will start going out in the mail Sept. 18. Election officials are urging people to send them back as soon as possible. People do not have to provide an excuse for casting an absentee ballot, and the requirement that an absentee voter have a witness sign the ballot has been waived for the November election.

Under the legislation, if the ballots arrive — either in person, by mail or drop off box — by Oct. 31, the registrar’s office will examine the ballots for any problems. If there are any issues that would result in the ballot being invalidated, the registrar will give that voter the opportunity to correct any problems. The voter would have to make the fixes by the third day after the election.

People would be able to use the drop-off box through the close of the polls on Election Day.

Ballots that are sent by mail and arrive by the Friday after Election Day will be counted as long as there aren’t any problems that would invalidate them.