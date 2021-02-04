General Assembly makes renewed attempt at restricting use of license plate reader data

RICHMOND — Disappointed with a recent Virginia Supreme Court ruling about the use of license plate readers, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is renewing his push to limit how long law enforcement agencies can retain data collected by the devices.
The bill he introduced in the General Assembly would limit how long agencies can retain the data the automated readers collect to no more than 30 days, unless the information is actively being used in an investigation. His bill passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 28-11 and heads to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
“It’s this whole idea of we’re under a microscope and there’s a record of our movements for months,” Petersen said. “That’s what’s disturbing.”
The devices collect plate numbers and the date, time and location they were spotted. Petersen filed a bill in 2015 to have police purge the data within seven days. Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who is running to be governor again, wanted to change it to 60 days, but the legislature rejected his amendment. So McAuliffe vetoed the legislation.
After that, a Fairfax County resident sued the police department, which was storing the data for up to a year. The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled last year the Fairfax County Police Department could continue to collect the data.
“What we’re trying to do is to prohibit the collection of data just because and just in case,” said Claire Gastañaga, executive director for the ACLU of Virginia, which represented the Fairfax County resident in the lawsuit.
Law enforcement say the technology helps them locate missing people and catch criminals by tracking their future and past movements.
“This is a tool that helps us take very bad people off the streets,” said Capt. Rex Pagerie, the license plate reader coordinator for the Fairfax County Police Department. “To take that data and restrict it to seven days is very unrealistic.”
Pagerie suggested 180 days, maybe even 90 days. Petersen didn’t view either of those options as acceptable.
Education equity measure advances
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, and Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, both put forward proposals to change the constitution to force the General Assembly and state to reckon with its responsibility to provide a high-quality education to all students in the commonwealth.
The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee on Thursday backed Stanley’s proposal to have the constitution say the General Assembly should provide all children in the public schools with “equitable educational opportunities.” The bill still must secure passage from the full Senate. Even then, Stanley’s proposal faces an uncertain future in the House, where a panel chose not to advance Hurst’s proposal.
The legislature has not fully funded the Virginia Board of Education’s Standards of Quality, which outline the minimum cost needed to ensure a high-quality education for Virginia’s students.
The Senate may also take a final vote this week on a bill from Stanley to put on the November 2022 ballot asking Virginians if they want the General Assembly to issue $3 billion in state general obligation bonds to go toward constructing, repairing or upgrading K-12 schools. Stanley has filed this bill three times, but it’s the first time it will get a floor vote.
If the bill were to pass the House later this month, it includes a provision that requires the legislature to pass it again next year.
Booker T. Washington statue
The Senate approved a resolution supporting the creation of a special commission to look into erecting a statue to Booker T. Washington in the Old Senate Chamber in the Virginia Capitol.
Washington was born into slavery in 1856 in Franklin County. There’s a national monument in Hardy to preserve the tobacco farm where he lived in his childhood.
After emancipation, when he was 9 years old, Washington moved to West Virginia. He returned to Virginia to study at Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now Hampton University. He went on to found and be president of Tuskegee Institute. He’s considered one of the most influential Black men in America during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He died in 1915.
The commission will be led by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, who teaches political science at Hampton University.
Opening up criminal files
A bill from Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, to loosen up law enforcement’s criminal investigative files passed the House on a vote of 56-44, with one Republican — Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania — voting with Democrats. The bill heads to the Senate.
The legislation calls for police files to be available to the public if the investigation is no longer ongoing. There are still exemptions, such as to prevent the release of graphic images of crime scenes and ensure victims’ privacy is protected.
Law enforcement has broad discretion when it comes to releasing their records. Agencies often reject requests to release files for closed investigations. Other states require law enforcement to be much more open with their records.
“The public has a critical interest in monitoring the work of government,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “Government includes police departments and law enforcement and other parts of the criminal justice system.”