General Assembly makes renewed attempt at restricting use of license plate reader data

RICHMOND — Disappointed with a recent Virginia Supreme Court ruling about the use of license plate readers, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, is renewing his push to limit how long law enforcement agencies can retain data collected by the devices.

The bill he introduced in the General Assembly would limit how long agencies can retain the data the automated readers collect to no more than 30 days, unless the information is actively being used in an investigation. His bill passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 28-11 and heads to the House of Delegates for its consideration.

“It’s this whole idea of we’re under a microscope and there’s a record of our movements for months,” Petersen said. “That’s what’s disturbing.”

The devices collect plate numbers and the date, time and location they were spotted. Petersen filed a bill in 2015 to have police purge the data within seven days. Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat who is running to be governor again, wanted to change it to 60 days, but the legislature rejected his amendment. So McAuliffe vetoed the legislation.

After that, a Fairfax County resident sued the police department, which was storing the data for up to a year. The Supreme Court of Virginia ruled last year the Fairfax County Police Department could continue to collect the data.