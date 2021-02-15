General Assembly passes bill to move all spring municipal elections to November

Bristol Councilman Neal Osborne told a House panel that his main concern about moving the elections from May to November was that issues like guns and abortion — which localities have little to no control over — would influence races focusing on debt, schools and landfills.

“What’s good for some places in Virginia is not good for all,” said Vienna Mayor Linda Colbert.

Ultimately, Democrats said plenty of localities are holding local elections in November without school board and city council candidates fighting over partisan issues.

“I find the arguments against this bill to be so weak and to have so little faith in citizens to differentiate between different levels of government,” said Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico.

Gun control bill inches forward

Legislation to strip people of their right to possess firearms if they're convicted of misdemeanor assault and battery against a spouse or intimate partner barely made it out of a Democrat-controlled Senate committee.