General Assembly passes legislation setting up ballot drop boxes for November election

RICHMOND — The General Assembly passed legislation Friday that would set up ballot drop boxes in each locality ahead of the November election.
The Democratic-controlled House of Delegates and Senate passed the legislation on party-line votes. The bills need to get passed in the opposite chamber before they go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.
The legislation also would have the state spend $2 million on prepaid postage to go along with ballots sent to voters.
The proposal sparked a lot of debate among legislators this week. Democrats are hurrying the initiative along so that the Virginia Department of Elections and local registrars can set the boxes up soon. Republicans expressed concern about the security of the drop boxes.
The boxes look a lot like a mailbox and are typically under video surveillance or guarded. While some states have had drop boxes for years, more states are moving to use them this upcoming election because of the coronavirus and the uncertainty with mail delivery.
“It’s been disastrous what’s happening to the U.S. Postal Service,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke. “Ballots may not get there in time.”
Republicans worried that someone could tamper with the boxes. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, wondered what’s to stop someone from dumping bleach into a drop box and ruining ballots. He also took issue with the fact that anyone can drop off someone’s ballot at a drop box, which he said could lead to paid political organizers collecting batches of ballots.
“This bill allows us to put someone or an organization between the voter and a ballot box,” Newman said.
Edwards said anyone could drop off someone else’s ballot into a mail box right now.
“There is no evil in this bill,” Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said. “We’re in a pandemic. People are afraid to leave their homes.”
Absentee ballots will start going out in the mail Sept. 18. People can return them in person to the local registrar’s office, by mail or possibly by drop boxes.
The legislation calls for the drop boxes to be set up outside each registrar’s office, any satellite office a registrar has set up, and any additional location a registrar finds to be appropriate.
For more information about voting early or casting an absentee ballot, visit the Virginia Department of Elections at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
