General Assembly passes legislation setting up ballot drop boxes for November election

RICHMOND — The General Assembly passed legislation Friday that would set up ballot drop boxes in each locality ahead of the November election.

The Democratic-controlled House of Delegates and Senate passed the legislation on party-line votes. The bills need to get passed in the opposite chamber before they go to Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature.

The legislation also would have the state spend $2 million on prepaid postage to go along with ballots sent to voters.

The proposal sparked a lot of debate among legislators this week. Democrats are hurrying the initiative along so that the Virginia Department of Elections and local registrars can set the boxes up soon. Republicans expressed concern about the security of the drop boxes.

The boxes look a lot like a mailbox and are typically under video surveillance or guarded. While some states have had drop boxes for years, more states are moving to use them this upcoming election because of the coronavirus and the uncertainty with mail delivery.

“It’s been disastrous what’s happening to the U.S. Postal Service,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke. “Ballots may not get there in time.”