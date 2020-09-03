General Assembly scraps attempt at COVID-19 civil immunity for businesses

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly on Thursday scrapped bills to grant immunity from coronavirus liability lawsuits to businesses as they reopen, rehire employees and serve customers.

The decision to discard the bills marked a win for labor groups that worried about eroding protections for workers and customers against contracting COVID-19.

“It’s a great win for the workers in the state of Virginia,” Doris Crouse-Mays, president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, said Thursday. “One of the things people should keep in mind is if the workplace is safe and workers are safe, that’s going to make the public and community safe, and it gives consumers confidence about patronizing a specific place.”

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw and Del. Rip Sullivan, both Democrats from Fairfax, sponsored the bills. By the time the bills reached the floors of the House and Senate, Saslaw and Sullivan both halted them from moving any further. There were challenges throughout the process to get labor and business groups in agreement.