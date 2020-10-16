General Assembly sends batch of police and criminal justice reform bills to governor

Criminal justice reform bills headed to the governor include allowing local prosecutors to drop criminal charges in cases they don’t want to pursue without a judge blocking that decision and expanding the commonwealth’s existing earned sentence credit program so that inmates can be released earlier for good behavior.

The two chambers have not been able to reach a consensus on legislation to seal criminal records . Edwards said the House and Senate were too far apart on their proposals.

Herring’s bill would automatically seal criminal records for more than 150 misdemeanors and felonies. The Senate’s bill, sponsored by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, would have allowed a person to petition for the expungement of the police and criminal records of a conviction for misdemeanors and certain felonies if they had been granted a simple pardon for the crime. It also would have allowed a person to petition after five years for an expungement of the records relating to convictions for marijuana possession, underage alcohol or tobacco possession, using a false ID to obtain alcohol and in cases where such charges have been dismissed by the court under a deferred disposition.