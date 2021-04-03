General Assembly to consider Gov. Ralph Northam's proposals to alter bills, budget

The General Assembly will vote on amendments to some three dozen bills, including the budget, during the one-day session. Northam did not veto any bills lawmakers passed during the regular session.

The House of Delegates will continue to meet virtually, while the Senate will gather at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

One proposal with shaky support calls for the General Assembly to give its word that in exchange for eliminating the controversial coal tax credits that benefit Southwest Virginia, it will invest the savings in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise so it can expand its course offerings in data science, computer science, cybersecurity and renewable energy. The Southwest delegation, which was opposed to scrapping the tax credits, is split on Northam’s amendment.

“An investment in UVa-Wise is an investment in all of Southwest Virginia,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who patroned the bill and supports the amendment.

Northam is also suggesting changes to legislation that went through tough negotiations.