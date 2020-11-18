Georgia source of New River Valley meth gets five years to serve

CHRISTIANSBURG — Supplying a Montgomery County methamphetamine ring will cost a Georgia man five years behind bars – plus 40 years of probation after his release and the possibility of decades more in prison if he gets in trouble again, a judge said Wednesday.

Marcus Sentell Robinson, 37, of Macon, was among 30 people charged in the Icy Roads case, which tracked a Georgia-to-Montgomery County meth distribution chain. Icy Roads is Montgomery County’s second large meth roundup in recent years, following the Operation Crankdown case that also involved distribution of meth from Georgia. Prosecutors have said they do not think the two cases are connected.

Appearing in the county’s Circuit Court by a video connection from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, Robinson entered a no contest plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute meth and accepted a 40-year sentence, to be suspended after he serves the five years. A plea agreement dropped a charge of conspiring to transport drugs into Virginia.

Judge Mike Fleenor also imposed a $250 fine, and 20 years of supervised probation and 20 years more of unsupervised probation after Robinson is released. Fleenor noted that the five years Robinson is to serve is the minimum allowed for the conviction.