Georgia trucker dies when tractor-trailer leaves I-81 in Wythe County
State police said a truck driver was killed Saturday when his tractor-trailer carrying 21 tons of plastic veered off Interstate 81 in Wythe County and rolled several times on U.S. 11.

Police said the truck, driven by Ronnie Cook, 60, of Ellijay, Georgia, was traveling south when it left the interstate about 11:43 a.m. Saturday, continued onto U.S. 11, crossed that highway and overturned several times before stopping on a railroad track.

Cook died at the scene.

