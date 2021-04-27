Get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, health director urges

Addressing recent national reports of people who haven't returned for their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts cautioned Tuesday that "people have become more confident as our case counts go down a little bit."

"The bottom line is anyone who has gotten a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer needs their second dose," Dr. Cynthia Morrow said during her weekly briefing. "It's critically important for people to ... become fully vaccinated."

She said those who need a second dose do not necessarily have to return to the same site where they got their first, and encouraged them to check www.vaccinefinder.org to find a location that might be more convenient to complete the process.

Thursday will mark the last first-dose mass clinic in the health districts. It will be held at the Berglund Center and will offer the Moderna vaccine.

Morrow expressed "cautious optimism" regarding a decline in case counts, with the current tally in her health districts of 23,255, representing a rise of just 194 new cases since last week.

"For the first time in a long time, we're at fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 ... reported," Morrow said.