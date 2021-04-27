 Skip to main content
Get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, health director urges
Addressing recent national reports of people who haven't returned for their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts cautioned Tuesday that "people have become more confident as our case counts go down a little bit."

"The bottom line is anyone who has gotten a first dose of Moderna or Pfizer needs their second dose," Dr. Cynthia Morrow said during her weekly briefing. "It's critically important for people to ... become fully vaccinated."

She said those who need a second dose do not necessarily have to return to the same site where they got their first, and encouraged them to check www.vaccinefinder.org to find a location that might be more convenient to complete the process.

Thursday will mark the last first-dose mass clinic in the health districts. It will be held at the Berglund Center and will offer the Moderna vaccine.

Morrow expressed "cautious optimism" regarding a decline in case counts, with the current tally in her health districts of 23,255, representing a rise of just 194 new cases since last week.

"For the first time in a long time, we're at fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 ... reported," Morrow said.

Statewide, Virginia reported 1,105 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative case total during the pandemic to 656,034, the Virginia Department of Health reported.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic reached 28,194 on Tuesday, an increase of 76 from Monday, though the VDH website notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Virginia reported 18 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 10,724.

As of Tuesday morning, 29% of Virginia’s population had been fully vaccinated, and 43.2,% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the VDH dashboard.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

Tuesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 1,105 to 656,034

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 76 to 28,194

Statewide deaths: Up 18 to 10,724

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 9 to 1,321

Bath County: Up 1 to 265

Bedford County: Up 7 to 6,231

Botetourt County: Up 1 to 2,493

Buena Vista: Down 3 to 884

Covington: 585*

Craig County: 306

Floyd County: 833

Franklin County: Up 2 to 3,972

Giles County: Up 4 to 1,243

Lexington: 1,165

Lynchburg: Up 29 to 7,549

Montgomery County: Up 9 to 9,226

Pulaski County: Up 3 to 2,574

Radford: Up 2 to 2,098

Roanoke: Up 1 to 8,321

Roanoke County: Up 14 to 8,107

Rockbridge County: Up 2 to 1,498

Salem: Down 2 to 2,122

Wythe County: Up 13 to 2,579

Source: Virginia Department of Health

*Denotes a locality that has not reported an increase for at least four days.

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is now in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

A vaccination clinic specifically for people with disabilities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 5 in Roanoke. The clinic, which will be held at Blue Ridge Independent Living Center, will offer accommodations including assistance with transportation costs, American Sign Language interpreters and scribes for the vision-impaired. Individuals with disabilities can register for the clinic by calling BRILC at 540-342-1231, VA Relay 711 or 866-244-0740.

