Giles Co. man asks to withdraw guilty pleas

PEARISBURG — David Joseph Cecil, accused of leading a 2018 home invasion in which one of the invaders died and Cecil was badly wounded, asked a Giles County judge last week for a do-over.
Specifically, Cecil wanted to withdraw guilty pleas he made two years ago, arguing that he was not mentally competent at the time and did not know what he was doing.
Cecil’s mental health became an issue in the long-running case after he pleaded to five felony charges in a deal that dropped three other felonies. Before he was sentenced, Cecil changed defense attorneys and asked for a mental health evaluation.
The request also came after Cecil’s son, who had pleaded guilty in the case as well, was sentenced in 2019 to serve 23 years in prison, with another 60 years suspended.
The evaluation found Cecil to be mentally incompetent. This led to a long pause in his case, along with the cases of several co-defendants who waited for an outcome before deciding how to resolve their own charges.
Now 50, Cecil was again before Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell Wednesday, his mental competency declared restored after treatment. He appeared by video from the New River Valley Regional Jail, watching as prosecution and defense sparred about how real his mental break had been.
There was no immediate decision on what would happen next. Harrell listened to Cecil’s testimony, then to recordings of phone calls made from jail, then said he wanted to review a 2019 recording, made in court, of Cecil’s answers to a standard set of questions that accompanied his plea agreement.
Harrell scheduled a Feb. 17 hearing to rule on the guilty pleas and decide if Cecil should proceed to sentencing or be scheduled for what presumably would be a trial on the original list of charges.
Wednesday’s court session came just over three years after the events that led to charges against Cecil, his son and six others, and to the death of Dakota Ryan Bailey, 20, of Narrows, who was shot during the invasion attempt.
According to the testimony of Cecil’s son, Darren Justin Cecil, at his own plea hearing in 2019, father and son shared a history of drug abuse. Darren Cecil said that his father asked him to gather some friends so they could rob Anthony Dewayne Gautier, who lived 300 yards or so from David Cecil on Stockpen Mountain Road outside Narrows. David Cecil thought that Gautier, who they called “Ant,” had drugs and money in his home, Darren Cecil said.
Darren Cecil, who is now 21, said he was joined by Bailey; Tyler Lee Foster, now 21, of Narrows; Blade Donovan Powers, now 22, of Wytheville; Lindsey Paige Robertson, now 23, of Pearisburg; and Megan Kaylee Shaver, now 21, of Lynchburg. A juvenile also was involved in the invasion, prosecutors said.
The Cecils and their companions kicked in Gautier’s door soon after midnight on Jan. 3, 2018, Darren Cecil said. Shooting began just after the first invaders went inside. They quickly retreated. After some confusion, Darren Cecil said he took Bailey and David Cecil, who both were shot, to meet police and an ambulance at a bank parking lot in Narrows.
Bailey was pronounced dead, and David Cecil was taken by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Everyone in the invading group was arrested. Gautier was not charged for shooting Bailey or David Cecil because it was clearly in self-defense, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said at the time. But as a felon, Gautier was charged with illegally possessing a gun and in 2019 was sentenced to serve two years.
David Cecil, who also had a felony record, pleaded guilty to armed burglary, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possessing a gun as a felon. Charges of conspiring to possess a gun as a felon, conspiring to use a gun in committing a felony, and using a gun in commission of a felony were dropped.
But on Wednesday, questioned by defense attorney Mark Anderson of Christiansburg, Cecil testified that he could not remember pleading guilty or whether he and his previous attorney talked about his mental health issues.
“I’m not even sure what we did,” Cecil said.
Asked if he had been on medication for mental health problems before he was jailed, Cecil answered, “Probably.”
Lilly had Sgt. Andy Metro of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office play recordings of phone conversations in which Cecil sounded more knowing about his mental state. Speaking to relatives from jail in 2019, Cecil noted the long sentence that his son received and said that by asking for a mental health evaluation, “I can continue as long as I want.”