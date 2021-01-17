Giles Co. man asks to withdraw guilty pleas

PEARISBURG — David Joseph Cecil, accused of leading a 2018 home invasion in which one of the invaders died and Cecil was badly wounded, asked a Giles County judge last week for a do-over.

Specifically, Cecil wanted to withdraw guilty pleas he made two years ago, arguing that he was not mentally competent at the time and did not know what he was doing.

Cecil’s mental health became an issue in the long-running case after he pleaded to five felony charges in a deal that dropped three other felonies. Before he was sentenced, Cecil changed defense attorneys and asked for a mental health evaluation.

The request also came after Cecil’s son, who had pleaded guilty in the case as well, was sentenced in 2019 to serve 23 years in prison, with another 60 years suspended.

The evaluation found Cecil to be mentally incompetent. This led to a long pause in his case, along with the cases of several co-defendants who waited for an outcome before deciding how to resolve their own charges.

Now 50, Cecil was again before Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell Wednesday, his mental competency declared restored after treatment. He appeared by video from the New River Valley Regional Jail, watching as prosecution and defense sparred about how real his mental break had been.