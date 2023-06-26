Giles County, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, is conducting a transportation feasibility study to better understand how public transit may help residents.

There is no public transit in the county, and Giles County is looking for feedback to help create a plan for possible transit service, according to a county news release.

As part of the study, the county is offering a needs survey to gather public input. The survey will help answer questions about current travel patterns, the demand for public transit, and what kind of transit would be most beneficial for county residents. The survey is open until Friday, June 30.

For more information about the transit study and survey, visit https://virginiasmtnplayground.com/transitstudy.

— The Roanoke Times