Giles County investigators seek identity of skeletal remains

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying human bones found near Glen Lyn.

A news release posted Thursday on the sheriff's office Facebook page said that on Sunday, officers were called to the Shumate Falls area after fisherman spotted skeletal remains on the bank of the New River.

The remains were determined to be human and the state medical examiner's office said they likely came from a white man with an age between 40 and 60, the news release said. The man is thought to have died within the past year.

A pair of Under Armour high-top shoes were found near the remains.

So far, no missing person reports from nearby localities match the remains, the news release said. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information that could help identify the remains call investigators at 540-921-3842.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.