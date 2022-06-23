Giles County lime plant where mine worker died has uncertain future, corporate owner says

A lime processing plant in a remote Giles County area where a worker died Monday will continue running for now — despite the pending closure of its nearby supply mine, a spokesman for the site's corporate owner said Thursday.

But the spokesman declined to specify if the industrial operation near Ripplemead has a short- or a long-term future.

"I'm don't want to get into how long we'll continue to operate the plant," said Ken Curtis, a Texas-based spokesman for Lhoist North America, which is a subsidiary of a Belgium-based global corporation.

Presently about 60 people work at the processing plant, located in a backcountry area of Giles County on Big Stony Creek Road, and officially called Kimballton Plant No. 1.

The processing plant has been operating for several years without its nearby mine, Bruce Vogelaar, a Virginia Tech physics professor, said Thursday.

Vogelaar was part of a group that in 2007 founded the Kimballton Underground Research Facility, a subatomic particles lab located deep in the mine. Hundreds of yards of rock shielded the lab's sensors from the cosmic radiation that sweeps the above-ground world.

The mine is a vast, multi-level expanse with 50 miles of tunnels burrowed into mountains, Vogelaar said.

But after about a decade of active research alongside the limestone extraction, scientists and miners had to evacuate together when the mine flooded over a period of several weeks, Vogelaar said.

Researchers saved all their equipment but lost the underground lab buildings that had been built in caverns, Vogelaar said.

The subsurface mine was a rarity in a region where limestone is usually cut from surface quarries. With its first permit from what is now the Virginia Department of Energy issued in 1974, it was in the process of being formally shuttered Monday when a contract worker died in a cave-in.

The Virginia Department of Energy is investigating the incident, which killed Stuart R. Moore, 50, of Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Curtis confirmed what the state's energy department said Wednesday: that Moore worked for an employment contractor, Gillman Services, that was tasked with preparing the mine for closing.

The Virginia Department of Energy reported Moore was underground removing spoil, a term for material left over from mining operations, as part of the mine closure plan.

Giles County's emergency services coordinator said a berm that held back water shifted, there was a cave-in, and Moore, in the cab of a machine excavator, was engulfed.

On Thursday, Tarah Kesterson, a public relations manager with the Virginia Department of Energy, released new details of the fatal incident, including that Moore was working on the mine's Level 7, using his excavator to load trucks with lime kiln dust.

"A large volume of … dust started moving unexpectedly and very quickly through a vertical opening to Level 7… This caused the excavator to be buried and eventually led to the death of Mr. Moore," Kesterson wrote.

What triggered the unexpected movement of the dust is still being investigated, Kesterson wrote.

Moore was among about 40 people working two shifts in the mine and completing plans for its closure, she added.

Kesterson said the lime kiln dust was a by-product from the nearby processing plant, created when limestone is heated to create calcium oxide, or quick lime, an ingredient in cement.

The dust was stored in the underground mine's levels 2 through 7 from 1968 until the 1990s, Kesterson wrote. The dust is alkaline and had to be removed "to prevent any groundwater impacts when the mine closes, turns off its pumping systems and the water fills the void to those storage levels," she wrote.

Workers are putting the dust in approved areas on the surface, Kesterson wrote. It is to be covered with soil and vegetation as part of the mine's reclamation plan.

