Giles County man accused in shooting of wife, self, dies from wound
Giles County man accused in shooting of wife, self, dies from wound

A Giles County man accused of killing his wife, then shooting himself, died Saturday after a month in the hospital, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Donald Eugene Collins, 60, said that he wounded himself on Oct. 31 after fatally shooting his wife, Doretta Collins, 64, according to a search warrant and statements from officials last month. His death was attributed to complications of a gunshot wound to the torso and was ruled a homicide, the state medical examiner’s office said Thursday.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a felony but did not actually arrest Collins. Officials were waiting to see if he would survive his injury, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly said last month.

The shootings occurred at the couple’s home in the 100 block of Royal Drive, between Pearisburg and Pembroke.

Collins called an emergency dispatcher and said he had COVID-19 and was having trouble breathing, a search warrant said. At his house, and later at Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Collins told a rescue squad member and a sheriff’s office investigator that he shot his wife and himself, a search warrant said.

Among the rescue squad members who answered the call for assistance was Donald and Doretta Collins’ son, according to a search warrant.

 

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

