Giles County man pleads guilty to illegal harvesting of black walnut trees

A Narrows man admitted his role Friday in the illegal harvesting of black walnut trees on federally protected land in Giles County.

William Riley Stump, 52, will face a sentence of four to 10 months in prison for his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of removing timber from the Bluestone Project, a flood control reservoir owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Prosecutors said they would dismiss the remaining 22 counts of an indictment against Stump if a plea agreement submitted Friday in Roanoke’s federal court is accepted later by a judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet said Stump removed a log from a black walnut tree and transported it to nearby Lindside, West Virginia, where he sold it for $1,359.

Black walnuts are among the largest and longest living hardwoods in the United States, and are often used in the making of fine furniture and cabinets. The trees are not listed as an endangered or threatened species, but it is illegal to take them from federal land.

The trees play an important role in the ecology of the Bluestone project.

Constructed in the 1940s, the project includes a a dam on the New River that forms Bluestone Lake near Hinton, West Virginia. The reservoir can extend into Giles County at high water levels, and is surrounded by 21,000 acres of forestland.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon asked that a background report on Stump be prepared for his Feb. 27 sentencing. At that time, Dillon will decide whether to accept a plea agreement that would bind her to a sentence of four to 10 months.

Stump was charged in April along with two other men, Derrick Anthony Thompson and Justin Wayne Johnson.

Thompson, 48, pleaded not guilty and was set to go before a jury earlier this month, but tested positive for drugs while on bond. The trial was cancelled after a second test confirmed that day that he had taken fentanyl. His bond was then revoked.