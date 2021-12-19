Giles County teen hosts fourth community Christmas dinner

PEARISBURG — Every holiday season since she was 12, Brianna Moser has organized a free Christmas dinner for people in need of company and a meal. This Christmas will be no exception. The Giles County teen will host her fourth Christmas meal on Dec. 25 in the Pearisburg Community Center.

“It was kind of quiet last year because of COVID,” said Moser, a sophomore at Narrows High School. “We made deliveries but didn’t have a crowd. This year we’re decorating and setting the tables for a bigger group.”

Unlike her first year, Moser had the money raised, a caterer on board, and lots of volunteers committed by the beginning of December. That initial year, Moser had just returned from a trip to New York City where she’d seen her first homeless people on the streets.

“One guy was trying to comb his beard with a fork – he didn’t own a comb or a brush,” Moser said. “Even though it was freezing, we saw people without shoes, out there in bare feet. I realized how blessed I am – I’ve got a comb and shoes and a home – and I wanted to do something for people who don’t have as much.”

It was only two weeks before Christmas when she returned home and announced to her mother that she wanted to put on a dinner for the hungry and the lonely.

“I usually say ‘yes’ to my daughter, even if I’m not sure we can pull it off,” said her mom, Amanda Moser. “So I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

They had to scramble, but they got the word out through friends, social media and the local newspaper. Brianna raised the money, got a great discount from KC’s Catering of Peterstown, and, with lots of help, fed at least 35 people. Brianna even persuaded Santa to make an appearance.

“I’m not a cook,” Brianna said. “My mom and I bake some. I make cookies, but we don’t call ourselves cooks. We have a lot of help. This year Still Working on It BBQ in Newport is donating the catering. I love their chicken. Somebody else donated three turkeys. Friends are helping with side dishes and desserts.”

At least two dozen Giles County residents and a few from other areas help with the dinner. Besides Brianna’s mom, her dad, James Moser, her grandmother, Shirley Atwood, and several cousins spend the better part of Christmas Day putting on the dinner. At least four friends from school and including Madison Lilley and often her dad, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilley, help out serving or delivering food to shut-ins.

“People in this community have been amazingly generous,” Amanda Moser said. “The town of Pearisburg lets us use the dining room of the Community Center in King Johnson School free of charge. When we were over there planning how to set up, a man came in and handed Brianna $100 for the dinner. Didn’t even want his name mentioned.”

The Mosers expect to see 35-45 guests spread around the dining room this year. Christmas music will be playing softly, and while Santa has injuries this year, the Grinch promises to make an appearance. The Mosers will probably be too busy to sit down and eat with their visitors, but in quieter years they have. Volunteers will deliver meals to elderly and quarantined Giles County residents, but they’re also eager to celebrate Christmas fellowship with folks who show up in person.

“I still remember the people we served,” Brianna said, “especially a couple expecting their first baby who walked here. They told me they wouldn’t have eaten at all if we hadn’t had this dinner. I think about them sometimes and hope things turned out okay.”

Brianna, who wants to become a registered nurse, volunteers for a number of causes including Relay for Life and Cancer Kids & Christmas. In September, she received a 2021 New River Valley Leading Lights Award in recognition of the impact of her volunteer work on the community. In her spare time, Brianna captains the Narrows JV Cheerleading squad and performs with the Giles School of Dance.

“I think she might have first gotten involved with volunteering through pageants,” Amanda Moser said. “When she was little, Brianna was in a lot of pageants and many of them had community service projects. She helped with Toys for Tots and collected blankets for nursing home residents.”

Brianna was named Miss New River Valley Princess, among other titles. This year though, she was Narrows’ official Grinch (a fictional Dr. Seuss character who stole Christmas) at the town’s Christmas pageant. But on Christmas Day, Brianna’s intention is to give a sumptuous community Christmas to folks who might otherwise be facing a bleak day.

The dinner will be held at 3 p.m. Christmas Day in the Pearisburg Community Center at 1410 Wenonah Ave. All will be served until the food is gone. Giles County residents who are not able to get out can call 599-9560 before Dec. 23 to arrange a delivery.