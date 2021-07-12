Giles man killed in head-on crash

An 80-year-old man died in a head-on crash in Giles County on Sunday evening, state police said.
Allen L. Meredith of Newport was driving a 2013 Fiat 500 east on U.S. 460 in the right lane when the car crossed into the left lane, went through the median and collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, according to state police. The crash happened near the intersection with Maybrook Road about 5:30 p.m.
Meredith died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, Michael A. Huber, 37, of Toledo, Ohio, was not injured.
