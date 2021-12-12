Gills Creek representative updates community

The county is already facing a budget increase of $160,000 due to the upcoming minimum wage increase, according to Smith.

State funding has also declined for county schools while costs have increased—even as the county is seeing a drop in students. Smith said one major reason was county funding for the Children’s Services Act. The act ensures county’s will provide services to assist children with special needs to attend school.

“CSA cost over the last few years have been increasing exponentially,” Smith said. “It’s not sustainable.”

Some budget concerns have been alleviated by recent federal funds. The American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year provided the county with just over $10 million in funds. The school system was provided $14 million.

Smith said $3 million of the federal funds was dedicated to water and sewer expansion in the county. The remaining $7 million will go to expanding broadband internet in the county.

The county is nearing the end of the first phase of its broadband expansion plan. The plan included the construction of 12 fixed wireless towers around the county. The final tower, proposed for Westlake, is still under discussion.