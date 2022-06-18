Girl's Fire Camp encourages more females to join Botetourt County emergency services

As the day began Saturday in Botetourt County, emergency crews responded to two very different scenes.

Members of the Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department — most of them male — were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 220 near Eagle Rock that injured one person, caused a major fuel spill and blocked both northbound lanes of the highway.

Several hours later on the other end of the county, off-duty firefighters and EMS workers turned out for an event to encourage first to 12th-grade students — all of them female — to diversify what has historically been seen as a manly profession.

About 55 participants from Botetourt County schools attended the inaugural Girl’s Fire Camp, which organizers hope will inspire more females to volunteer or work full-time in a department that currently is about 90% male.

Taylor Lunsford, recruitment and retention specialist for the Fire & EMS Department, said that when she and other female colleagues tried in recent years to increase their numbers, they often heard a common refrain.

“Some of the girls would say, ‘girls can’t do that,'” Lunsford said. “So we said, ‘we need to take care of that.”

After several years of planning, and with the assistance of a grant from the International Association of Fire Chief’s Volunteer Workforce Solutions Program, the department hosted a one-day camp at Lord Botetourt High School that offered an introduction into the life of a first responder.

Participants watched as a Carilion Clinic Life Guard medical helicopter touched down in the outfield of the school’s baseball field, next to a simulated crash in which rescue workers extracted a patient from a smashed-up Kia sedan while firefighters stood by.

The younger girls jumped at the chance to peer inside the helicopter, climb behind the wheel of a firetruck, run through an obstacle course, spray a fire hose at a miniature house and watch an imitation stove fire while learning the basics of home fire safety.

For the high-schoolers, there were classes in which paramedics demonstrated the techniques of CPR, tourniquets, and other first-aid practices.

Braelyn Hoag, a ninth-grader at Staunton River High School, said the camp was a perfect fit for her future plans, which include joining the military while also signing up as a volunteer emergency worker. “It’s not just a guy thing,” she said.

Others feel the same way, if interest in the camp is any indication. After the event was advertised on social media, all of the spots were claimed within 24 hours, Lunsford said, and another 45 candidates were placed on a wait list.

Laura Kate Jennings-Brink, an EMS volunteer at Read Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department who was an instructor in the camp, said it’s important to reach girls at a young age.

“It’s very empowering for the kids to see that we did this, and you can to,” Jennings-Brink said. “It’s for everyone, and everyone can contribute.”

A more diverse workforce could lead to more women in supervisory roles, and supporters of the camp said it’s important for a publicly funded department to look more like the public at large.

“I think men and women just think differently from each other,” Lunsford said. “And sometimes when that comes together, you find all kinds of different ways to do things. And it really helps people be innovative.”

The camp is believed to be the first of its kind in the Roanoke Valley, where other fire and EMS departments have a similar gender imbalance that is also reflected in state and national numbers.

Female members of the Botetourt County Fire & EMS Department dedicated the camp to the memory of Capt. Helen “Gracey” Humbert, who they said was “the essence of what a female can be in the fire service” during more than a decade of work before her death earlier this year.

Like many of Botetourt County’s first responders, Humbert had parents and other family members who were involved in health care and volunteerism — a tradition they believe is important to carry on.

Aaron Whitney, a volunteer firefighter like his father, was showing off the workings of a fire truck at the camp, which included his two young daughters as participants.

“I followed in his footsteps,” Whitney said of his father. “And if they follow in mine, that would be a pretty neat thing.”

Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.

