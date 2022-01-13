Giving: $100,000 gift to help Rescue Mission's many outreaches

The Church of the Holy Spirit recently presented the Rescue Mission of Roanoke a $100,000 gift that will help the mission continue to serve the hundreds of individuals and families who stay at the mission daily.

“The Rescue Mission has a nearly 74-year history of helping hurting people in Jesus’ name,” Lee Clark, Rescue Mission CEO, said in a news release.

That legacy of providing meals and emergency shelter has expanded into medical street outreach, professional case management services, and even follow up aftercare to ensure that housed individuals stay in their homes, he said. “We are here 24/7; we never close. Grassroots support makes this possible. We are so grateful to Church of the Holy Spirit, and many others who come alongside us each day and every night through their generous support.”

Rescue Mission services have expanded in the past two years, creating a greater need for donations, according to the release. “Gifts like this one from The Church of the Holy Spirit allow the Rescue Mission to serve a wider range of guests. Knowing that poverty and homelessness come in many forms, gifts like this fill a critical need across the Rescue Mission, ensuring that all services, from emergency shelter to a free medical clinic, to free addiction treatment can continue to operate, providing lifesaving service to those who need it most but can’t afford it.”

In making the donation, The Church of the Holy Spirit, which has been a supporter of the Rescue Mission for years, made a statement about need in the community and about the work that needs to be done.

“As we work to end homelessness and reduce poverty in our community, we all have to stay committed to the cause of helping others. Poverty is not ended by looking the other way; it is ended by inviting those who are suffering to the table. It is ended by working as hard as you can to make sure that no child feels the stigma of poverty or a hint of hunger and malnutrition,” the news release said.

“Our church worked quite hard to get to the point where we could give $100,000 a year to the mission, and I will tell you, honestly, it is a joy to partner with them and with Christ for the sake of our city and the Kingdom,” said Bishop Quigg Lawrence Jr. of the Church of the Holy Spirit, located in southwest Roanoke County.

“He who lends to the poor lends to God. I encourage every single church in Roanoke to give generously to the mission. The blessing and joy of giving to the least of these our brothers and sisters is unparalleled,” Lawrence said, adding he has investigated rescue missions across the country, and “there is not a mission anywhere who does as much for so many with such love.”

Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet benefitThe Rotary Club of Salem will hold its annual coat drive to benefit Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, which serves the Roanoke Valley, on Jan. 20.

The public is invited to donate coats that will be collected from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. The club is seeking new or gently worn coats on hangers. The primary need is children’s coats of all sizes.

Last year, the club collected more than 500 coats. The goal is to surpass that accomplishment.

According to Rotary President Tom Bowers, “Rotarians live by the motto of Service Above Self; and gathering coats and needed accessories during the winter is the best way for us to live by our Rotary theme for 2022, which is “Serve to Change Lives.”

The Rotary Club of Salem makes annual contributions to over 40 different civic and community nonprofit organizations throughout the Roanoke Valley. Internationally, the Club provides support and resources to joint Rotarian projects to supply clean water, educational assistance, medical care and disaster relief efforts in Guatemala, Colombia, Brazil, Haiti, Eastern Europe and beyond.

COVID guidelines as put forth by the Salem Civic Center will be observed for everyone’s continued safety at the event.

Kiwanis receive grantThe Kiwanis Club of Roanoke not only gives grants and donations to community causes, it also has become a recipient.

The club received a $500 gift from Alrick Allen, operator of Island Jerk, a restaurant specializing in Jamaican cuisine. The donation will be used toward redesigning the club’s website — hoping to bring in new members and continue helping children, the elderly and the local environment.

Allen’s restaurant at 2328 Melrose Ave. is near the Kiwanis Centennial Playground.

During the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the Kiwanis club also gave grants to several organizations. Girl Scouts Virginia Skyline received $1,000 for membership scholarships, and the Grandin Theater received $1,000 for its film lab.

Community Youth Program received $1,000 to pay for field trips for low-income, middle-school aged students; and Congregations in Action received $1,000 for its fresh fruit distribution program that serves Highland Park Elementary School.

The Clean Valley Council received $3,000 for its community signage, street cleanup and waterways cleanup programs; and Family Service of the Roanoke Valley received $3,500 to help provide counseling services.

