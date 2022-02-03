Giving: 2 from Roanoke Valley honored with Valiant Woman Awards

Regina Jones and Phyllis Morrison are the 2021 recipients of the Valiant Woman Award from Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley.

The award recognizes a woman who has given service to Church Women United, her own church, and her community for an extended period.

Jones and Morrison have served in various positions on the CWU board of directors for 15 or more years.

Jones is one of the longest-serving members on the board and began her service to Church Women United over 30 years ago when she took a half day off from work to attend the meetings. She also provided transportation for some of the senior members of her church.

A lifelong member of Loudon Avenue Christian Church, she has served in numerous leadership positions, including Adult Women Sunday School teacher, president of the Christian Women Fellowship, and with the senior choir.

In addition to her church activities, Jones has volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for more than 20 years. After ending a 37-year career with Norfolk Southern, she has served CWU in numerous leadership roles, including assistant recording secretary, a position she still holds.

Since early childhood, Morrison has been an active member of High Street Baptist Church, where she has served in leadership positions such as president of the usher board, treasurer of the Golden Age Club, and a member of the Senior Choir and of Voices of Excellence Choir. She is president of the General Missionary Society of High Street.

Shortly after retiring in 2000 with 30 years at General Electric, Morrison became involved with Church Women United where she’s served as treasurer, a member of the music team, and on the financial review team. She also is a member-at-large on the board.

Foundation grant helps Family Service

New funding from the Virginia Health Care Foundation will soon give more Virginians access to critical mental health services.

Grants made throughout the state will enable health safety net clinics and mental health nonprofits, such as Family Service of the Roanoke Valley, to hire new staff members.

A $59,400 grant will fund a pre-licensed, master of social work clinician at Family Service. That is one of 14 grants, totaling more than $1.1 million, awarded by VHCF in January to increase access to behavioral health, medical and dental services for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians.

VHCF also awarded $53,740 to fund a part-time dental hygienist at the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke.

Over the past 18 months, Family Service has experienced a great increase in demand for behavioral health services and has responded by adding telehealth options, offering free counseling supports, and hiring new providers. The wait list, however, has continued to grow, and providers are at capacity. The clinician will see clients in FSRV’s office, via tele-health, and in the community.

Founded in 1901 as the Charity Organization Society, Family Service was the first social work agency in Roanoke. It serves more than 2,350 families annually via behavioral health services, case management, and life skills supports.

“There’s a shortage of behavioral health professionals throughout the commonwealth,” Deborah Oswalt, VHCF’s executive director, said in an announcement. “In fact, 66% of the state has been designated a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area. This impacts the quality of life of adults and children alike.”

During the past 11 years, the foundation has invested nearly $10 million to fund the addition of behavioral health professionals in Virginia’s healthcare safety net and local human service organizations; to develop more tele-mental health services; to provide scholarships for aspiring psychiatric nurse practitioners; and to integrate the delivery of mental health services with primary care.

The foundation also has introduced and supported the implementation of a trauma-informed approach to providing care within the health care safety net.

“Behavioral health is a top priority for us as we embark on our 30th year of work,” said Oswalt. “We are delighted to invest in organizations like Family Service of the Roanoke Valley to ensure Virginians have access to the health care they need.”

The Virginia Health Care Foundation is a nonprofit public/private partnership with a mission to increase access to primary health care for uninsured and medically underserved Virginians. Initiated by the General Assembly and its Joint Commission on Health Care in 1992, the foundation has funded 495 community-based initiatives throughout the Commonwealth, touching the lives of more than 800,000 uninsured Virginians.

Screen protectors donated to school division

UnitedHealthcare recently gave Roanoke City Public Schools $20,000 to use for technology, plus 1,000 screen protectors from Eyesafe with blue-light-filtering properties.

The donations are part of a national public awareness campaign focused on children’s eye health and helping support the well-being of young people as they spend more time using digital devices for learning and fun.

According to a news release, with the spread of COVID-19, Americans are logging an average of 13 hours a day watching screens, up from between seven to 10 hours a day before the pandemic. That means increased exposure to blue light, which may have potential short- and long-term health implications that include potential damage to retina cells, disrupted sleep cycles and digital eye strain.

Dr. Scott Edmonds, chief eye care officer for UnitedHealth has offered a few tips to help limit exposure to blue light.

Use the 20-20-20 rule, which recommends that after 20 minutes of computer work, taking 20 seconds to look at something about 20 feet away.

Keep devices at least 30 inches from the eyes and switching to a task for which the eyes don’t have to focus on something up close.

Make use of blue-light-blocking technology such as screen protectors.

Get an annual comprehensive eye exam.

