Giving: 2 health providers receive grants from Delta Dental

United Way will help meet child care needs

The United Way of Roanoke Valley has received a $1.5 million grant to help families with childcare needs.

Many families are still struggling with shifts to virtual learning, while they have fewer childcare options, according to an announcement about the grant from the Virginia Early Childcare Foundation. The state grant, which is administered as part of the Ready Regions aid package, will foster strategic collaborations that increase the supply of childcare slots in the region.

United Way of Roanoke Valley will focus on creating community partnerships that involve nonprofit organizations, childcare facilities and schools, workplaces, local government, health, nutrition and social services.

“We’ll use the funding, distributed in two phases, to identify untapped resources and new options for increasing assistance to families, at the same time addressing the barriers that they find themselves facing,” said Vivien McMahan, vice president of community impact at United Way of Roanoke Valley. “The priority is on finding solutions quickly that meet their unique needs, so we can bring some relief and support to the children and families who most need help to make it through the rest of the school year.”