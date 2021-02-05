Giving: 2 health providers receive grants from Delta Dental

The Community Health Center of the New River Valley and Child Health Investment Partnership/New Horizons Healthcare in the Roanoke Valley are among the recipients of grants from the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation.
The foundation recently awarded nearly $500,000 in grants to fund education, prevention and delivery of care initiatives for safety net providers throughout Virginia.
Grant funding this year supports increases in staffing and resources, expanded access and services for high-risk patients and the development of school-based programs to help eradicate childhood dental diseases, particularly in rural areas of the state.
“Our foundation took a new approach this year, shifting focus toward providing larger, more substantive grants to a fewer number of organizations,” Polly Raible, Delta Dental of Virginia’s corporate social responsibility manager, said in a news release.
The Community Health Center in the New River Valley received $100,000 while Child Health Investment Partnership/New Horizons Healthcare in the Roanoke Valley received $85,000.
“Virginia’s dental safety-net clinics are on the front lines of recognizing, treating and preventing oral diseases for those who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.
United Way will help meet child care needs
The United Way of Roanoke Valley has received a $1.5 million grant to help families with childcare needs.
Many families are still struggling with shifts to virtual learning, while they have fewer childcare options, according to an announcement about the grant from the Virginia Early Childcare Foundation. The state grant, which is administered as part of the Ready Regions aid package, will foster strategic collaborations that increase the supply of childcare slots in the region.
United Way of Roanoke Valley will focus on creating community partnerships that involve nonprofit organizations, childcare facilities and schools, workplaces, local government, health, nutrition and social services.
“We’ll use the funding, distributed in two phases, to identify untapped resources and new options for increasing assistance to families, at the same time addressing the barriers that they find themselves facing,” said Vivien McMahan, vice president of community impact at United Way of Roanoke Valley. “The priority is on finding solutions quickly that meet their unique needs, so we can bring some relief and support to the children and families who most need help to make it through the rest of the school year.”
A million dollars in funding has been designated to support tuition costs through June 30 in the cities of Roanoke, Martinsville, Covington, Lexington and Buena Vista, and the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, Rockbridge and Henry.
The remaining funds will be used to support the opening of new classrooms during that same period to increase childcare capacity in the localities.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.