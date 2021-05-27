Giving: 2 Roanoke Valley teachers named 'Education Heroes'

Two Roanoke Valley educators are among the 10 Cox Education Heroes for 2021 in Virginia.
Allison Gray and Susan Mowles each received $1,000 for classroom use.
Gray is a physical education teacher at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School.
Her nomination says that she “deserves recognition for how well she teaches and how much her students trust her. High school is a difficult time for a lot of students, and she makes tremendous efforts to make it a better place. Even though she’s really nice and loving, no students take advantage of that because she has connections with every type of group."
Mowles teaches fourth grade at Roanoke County’s Cave Spring Elementary School.
“Without her unwavering support, patience, knowledge, and compassion, we would not have been able to survive the unknown of online and hybrid learning,” Mowles’ nomination read. “She has made a difficult transition back to the classroom — which is the cafeteria at this time — a place where my child loves to be.”
In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, employees of Cox Virginia, a part of Cox Communications, selected the 10 from nearly 250 nominations. The selections were based on how the teachers have gone above and beyond for their students.
“It goes without saying these teachers have overcome tremendous obstacles this past year,” said Nneka Chiazor, vice president of public and government affairs for Cox Virginia. “These educators have demonstrated they are more than dedicated to our youth. From starting food pantries in classrooms to hand delivering education packets to students’ mailboxes, to making science labs fun, these teachers represent the best of best.”
The other grant recipients and their school divisions: Lizette Bennett, Fairfax County; Christopher Brunelle, Virginia Beach; Marie Carter, Norfolk; Elizabeth Gurkin, Portsmouth; Cassandra Koch, Newport News; Sherry Mather, Williamsburg-James; Jonathan Nonnemacher, Williamsburg-James City; Tara Purdham, Fairfax County.
Pulaski student receives scholarship
Ashlyn Kirtner, a senior at Pulaski County High School, is the winner of the $1,000 EventZone Scholarship for 2021.
Ashlyn, who plans to major in music at Lee University in Tennessee this fall, began her love of piano at age 5 and has been studying piano ever since. She plans to become a music therapist.
The nonprofit EventZone was created in 2003 when various existing downtown Roanoke event organizers merged. It has gone from hosting solely downtown events to becoming a regional Southwest Virginia community event organization
Auction to benefit literacy program
"Bid More for Kids Soar,” a virtual, online silent auction, takes place May 29-June 12.
The fundraiser benefits Kids Soar, an after-school literacy program for Roanoke students. In downtown Roanoke for 31 years, Kids Soar serves children five days a week by providing literacy and academic education, dinner and a safe environment.
To view auction items and bid, visit https://kidsoar.org/auction. For additional information, contact Candace Hess, executive director at 540-342-3103 or chess@kidsoar.org.
