Giving: 2 Roanoke Valley teachers named 'Education Heroes'

Two Roanoke Valley educators are among the 10 Cox Education Heroes for 2021 in Virginia.

Allison Gray and Susan Mowles each received $1,000 for classroom use.

Gray is a physical education teacher at Roanoke’s Patrick Henry High School.

Her nomination says that she “deserves recognition for how well she teaches and how much her students trust her. High school is a difficult time for a lot of students, and she makes tremendous efforts to make it a better place. Even though she’s really nice and loving, no students take advantage of that because she has connections with every type of group."

Mowles teaches fourth grade at Roanoke County’s Cave Spring Elementary School.

“Without her unwavering support, patience, knowledge, and compassion, we would not have been able to survive the unknown of online and hybrid learning,” Mowles’ nomination read. “She has made a difficult transition back to the classroom — which is the cafeteria at this time — a place where my child loves to be.”