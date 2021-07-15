Giving: 3 Southwest Virginia firms garner awards in Legal Food Frenzy

Feeding Southwest Virginia recently wrapped up its participation in the 15th annual statewide Legal Food Frenzy, where three Southwest Virginia law firms top won awards.
Twenty-one law offices and organizations in a 26-county, nine-city service area joined in the competition, hosting creative activities designed to raise food and funds for local food banks.
Together, they raised more than $41,000 to support Feeding Southwest Virginia. Statewide, all firms participating raised more than $350,000, or the equivalent of 1.4 million pounds of food for all seven Virginia Federation Food Banks.
“2021’s Legal Food Frenzy has been the biggest ever for Feeding Southwest Virginia,” said Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “We so appreciate our local legal organizations joining the fight against hunger in our region in such a big way, especially this year. Their generosity will make a lasting difference in the lives of others.”
Legal Food Frenzy takes place each April with support from the attorney general’s office, the Virginia Bar Association Division of Young Lawyers and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.
Attorney General Mark Herring recently presented awards to the 2021 Legal Food Frenzy winners from Southwest Virginia:
Attorney General’s Cup (overall, statewide winner, five-plus employees): The Law Office of James Steele PLLC, which raised more than $12,000, for the rough equivalent of 6,000 pounds of food per employee.
Statewide Large Firm Per Capita Winner (100-plus employees): Gentry Locke, which also won its category for most funds raised per capita by any large firm, helping to provide the equivalent of approximately 419 pounds of food per employee.
FSWVA Regional Award Winner: Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith won the regional award for Southwest Virginia among firms with less than 100 employees, helping to raise the equivalent of 543 pounds of food per employee.
American National donates to TAP campaignAmerican National Bank & Trust Co. recently donated $5,000 to Total Action for Progress’ Bringing Hope Home Campaign.
The donation will help TAP meet the needs of families seeking a better quality of life through housing and financial services.
“TAP is grateful to American National Bank & Trust Co. for its contribution,” said Annette Lewis, TAP’s president. “It is evident that the company has a commitment to the community and shares TAP’s mission to help individuals and families achieve sustainable, equitable economic and personal independence.”
“We are very appreciative of the great work TAP does in our community and are excited to contribute to TAP’s efforts surrounding housing and home ownership,” according to a statement from the bank, which was established in 1909 in Danville and has locations in Virginia and North Carolina.
To find out more about the TAP campaign, visit http://tapintohope.org/bringinghopehome.
Rescue Mission marks anniversary with matching giftsThe Rescue Mission of Roanoke has received a $200,000 matching gift supported by Skolrood Law Firm and Gentle Shepherd Hospice as the mission celebrates its 73rd anniversary.
All gifts to the Rescue Mission during the month of July will be matched up to $200,000, with hopes of raising over $400,000.
Every year the Rescue Mission serves thousands of people who struggle with addiction, housing, medical care and food.
“Providing as many services as we do, does not come cheap, and we need many generous donors to answer the call so we can continue helping those in need in our region,” a release from the mission read.
To donate, go to www.rescuemission.net or contact Kevin Berry at Kevin.Berry@rescuemission.net or 301-787-1860.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.