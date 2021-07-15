Giving: 3 Southwest Virginia firms garner awards in Legal Food Frenzy

Statewide Large Firm Per Capita Winner (100-plus employees): Gentry Locke, which also won its category for most funds raised per capita by any large firm, helping to provide the equivalent of approximately 419 pounds of food per employee.

FSWVA Regional Award Winner: Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith won the regional award for Southwest Virginia among firms with less than 100 employees, helping to raise the equivalent of 543 pounds of food per employee.

American National donates to TAP campaignAmerican National Bank & Trust Co. recently donated $5,000 to Total Action for Progress’ Bringing Hope Home Campaign.

The donation will help TAP meet the needs of families seeking a better quality of life through housing and financial services.

“TAP is grateful to American National Bank & Trust Co. for its contribution,” said Annette Lewis, TAP’s president. “It is evident that the company has a commitment to the community and shares TAP’s mission to help individuals and families achieve sustainable, equitable economic and personal independence.”