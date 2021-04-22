Giving: Angels of Assisi receives grants to help with animal care and adoption

Angels of Assisi recently received a grant to help with its pet hospital and animal adoption center and a gift for its work with animals in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities.

The nonprofit animal care organization received $500,000 from Petco Love for its hospital/adoption center complex.

Petco Love, formerly Petco Foundation, is a nonprofit “leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier,” according to a news release.

Since its 1999 founding, the foundation has invested nearly $300 million in animal adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, the release said.

Petco Love’s investment in Angels of Assisi and hundreds of other organizations is “part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

The support will enable Angels of Assisi to continue and expand its new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center, said Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi.