Giving: Angels of Assisi receives grants to help with animal care and adoption

Angels of Assisi recently received a grant to help with its pet hospital and animal adoption center and a gift for its work with animals in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities.
The nonprofit animal care organization received $500,000 from Petco Love for its hospital/adoption center complex.
Petco Love, formerly Petco Foundation, is a nonprofit “leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier,” according to a news release.
Since its 1999 founding, the foundation has invested nearly $300 million in animal adoption and other lifesaving efforts. It has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, the release said.
Petco Love’s investment in Angels of Assisi and hundreds of other organizations is “part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
The support will enable Angels of Assisi to continue and expand its new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center, said Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi.
Since 2001, Angels of Assisi has performed 141,453 spay/neuter surgeries and 196,527 wellness/sick exams, formed 19 transport partners and found homes for more than 25,000 animals, the release said, adding that the organization also offers rural veterinary care, cruelty investigations, disaster response and a safety net program for those who need temporary help due to domestic violence or emergency situations.
Employees at Readerlink Distribution in Salem also raised $12,500 for Angels of Assisi. The company raises funds for various nonprofit organizations throughout its fiscal year.
Angels of Assisi representatives carried Major, an adoptable dog, with them to pick up the check, and the plant manager offered to sponsor Major’s $100 adoption fee if an employee decided to adopt him.
“We are so thankful to have the support of organizations in our community such as Readerlink. Their generosity to the animals will enable us to save even more pets in need,” said Dayna Reynolds, director of communications at Angels of Assisi.
Petco donates to RCACP
Another Roanoke Valley organization, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, also has received a grant from Petco Love.
The $20,000 will help provide sheltering services for stray and homeless animals in Botetourt County, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Vinton.
The center primarily handles stray animals picked up by animal control officers but also accepts and shelters strays that are found by the public, and animals owned by residents of the municipalities served.
Since 2013, the center has sheltered between 4,000 and 6,000 animals each year. In 2020, the center placed 1,144 animals and processed more than 640 animals through its foster program.
During the last four years, the agency has increased adoption events through the use of an adoption trailer, increased rescue partnerships to include freedom flights with Pilots for Paws and rescue transport through the ASPCA, opened a free-roam cat room, hired a full-time veterinarian, started an Inmate Dog Training Program and increased the live release rate for animals from 75% to 86%.
“This grant will allow us to add a part-time support staff person to share the workload and ensure that more animals find forever homes when they come into the shelter,” Mike Warner, executive director, said in a news release. “We are thankful to Petco Love for recognizing our hard work and determination to find a home for our homeless animals and being a partner to ensure our success continues.”
Church honored for Christmas project
In November 2020, Salem Baptist Church marked 10 years serving as the central drop-off location for Operation Christmas Child, and on April 11 the congregation was officially recognized.
OCC area coordinators Jon and Laurie Fitzgerald of Covington presented church officials with a commemorative plaque to mark the milestone.
OCC is the project of Samaritan’s Purse that collects shoe box gifts — filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need. Community volunteers collect and pack the gifts.
Salem Baptist not only packs shoe boxes but also receives them from Western Virginia localities. This involves counting them, loading them onto tractor-trailers and sending them to Charlotte, North Carolina, for transport to children around the world.
Over the past 10 years, the congregation has packed 47,099 shoe box gifts and as the central drop-off location has processed 129,318 of the gifts.
“Thank you for your faithful partnership with Operation Christmas Child as a central drop-off location for these 10 years, especially last year when, in the chaos and disruption caused by COVID, it would have been easy to say, ‘no,’” Laurie Fitzgerald told the congregation.
“Salem Baptist is a shining example of faithfulness in carrying out Acts 1:8 to share the gospel to the world — in some places for the very first time. You are making an eternal difference,” she said.
To find out how to become involved with Operation Christmas Child, call Laurie Fitzgerald at 540-968-1724.
