Giving: Area students receive scholarships

Emily Snow of Salem High School received the $2,000 Marcie Rene-Buckles Tickle Scholarship for Nursing. She will attend Radford University Carilion Nursing.

***

The Marcus Wilson Scholarship grew out of a mother’s desire to keep the memory of her son alive and to ensure that his life, although short, was not in vain.

Lorena Wilson’s dream began with the goal of raising enough funds to award three scholarships a year in memory of her son, but enough money was available to provide seven scholarships this year, the 10th anniversary of Wilson’s death.

The 2021 recipients are Daphenie Joseph, Yajuwamungu Bora and Connor McLean Schulz from Patrick Henry High School, and Uyen Tran, London Paige, Khalil Saunders and Arianna Rodgers from William Fleming High School.

Schulz and Saunders will attend Virginia Tech, Joseph and Tran will attend the University of Virginia, Bora will attend Radford University, Paige will attend Washington and Lee University and Rodgers will attend Norfolk State University.

***

For over 75 years, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has provided financial assistance to college-bound seniors from eight high schools in Roanoke and Bedford.