Giving: Area students receive scholarships

The Roanoke Chapter and the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Association awarded scholarships to two graduates this spring.
Riya Patel, a Glenvar High School graduate, received a $500 scholarship from the Roanoke Chapter and another $500 from the National Association; she will attend Roanoke College this fall.
London Paige received a $1,000 scholarship from the National Association; she will attend Washington and Lee University.
The Roanoke unit is one of about 140 chapters in the United States and Korea that promote the history of African American soldiers who served on the Western frontier beginning in 1866.
***
The American Association of University Women presented scholarships to five seniors who all had grade point averages above 4.0 in their senior year.
The recipients of $1,000 awards were:
Natalie Mullins, William Byrd High School, who will attend Virginia Tech for journalism.
Riya Patel, Glenvar High School, who will attend Roanoke College and study business administration.
Charlette Rose, William Byrd, who will attend Hollins University and study business administration.
Courtney Raines, Glenvar, who will attend Concord University for pre-med.
Emily Snow of Salem High School received the $2,000 Marcie Rene-Buckles Tickle Scholarship for Nursing. She will attend Radford University Carilion Nursing.
***
The Marcus Wilson Scholarship grew out of a mother’s desire to keep the memory of her son alive and to ensure that his life, although short, was not in vain.
Lorena Wilson’s dream began with the goal of raising enough funds to award three scholarships a year in memory of her son, but enough money was available to provide seven scholarships this year, the 10th anniversary of Wilson’s death.
The 2021 recipients are Daphenie Joseph, Yajuwamungu Bora and Connor McLean Schulz from Patrick Henry High School, and Uyen Tran, London Paige, Khalil Saunders and Arianna Rodgers from William Fleming High School.
Schulz and Saunders will attend Virginia Tech, Joseph and Tran will attend the University of Virginia, Bora will attend Radford University, Paige will attend Washington and Lee University and Rodgers will attend Norfolk State University.
***
For over 75 years, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke has provided financial assistance to college-bound seniors from eight high schools in Roanoke and Bedford.
The club, with the support of American National Bank and Pinnacle Financial Partners, recently announced its 2021 scholarship winners: Kiersten Reilly, Lily Bishop and Joshua Campos, Northside High School; Catherine Thacker, Cave Spring High School; and Uyen Tran and Sarah Hall, William Fleming High School.
The Kiwanis Scholarship Committee reviewed 33 applications and awarded $2,000 more than last year because of increased fundraising and sponsorship efforts.
Club President Mike McEvoy said he “commends the students who worked so hard despite this year’s unique obstacles and is impressed with how each honoree excelled academically while, at the same time, involving themselves in many worthy service projects throughout their years in high school.”
The club awarded $2,000 scholarship to Reilly, who will attend Old Dominion University; Thacker, who is headed to Clemson University; and Hall, who will attend the University of Virginia.
The club gave $3,000 scholarships to Bishop, who will attend Radford University, and Campos, who will attend Virginia Western Community College.
A $5,000 scholarship was awarded Uyen Tran, who plans to study at the University of Virginia.
