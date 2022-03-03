Giving: Barks ‘n Rec launches 2022 campaign to help Saint Francis Service Dogs

Saint Francis Service Dogs has opened registration for Barks ‘n Rec, its second annual spring fundraiser.

Last year, nearly 500 people across 27 states participated in the first Barks ‘n Rec fundraiser.

Saint Francis Service Dogs has a goal of raising $60,000 through the event and is almost halfway there, according to a promotion. Proceeds from the event will help Saint Francis raise, train, and place service dogs with individuals with physical and developmental disabilities throughout the state of Virginia and surrounding areas.

During the week of April 18-24, Barks ‘n Rec is an opportunity for people to do their favorite activities with their pets by their side.

Participants can register to participate online at www.saintfrancisdogs.org/barks-n-rec and pledge to do any activity they like — kayaking, cartwheeling, swimming, juggling, reading, etc. — during Barks ‘n Rec Week.

They also will have the option of creating an individual fundraising page to share their activity and participation and receive support from friends and family.

A $25 registration includes an event T-shirt and the chance to win special event prizes.

Cabell Youell, executive director of Saint Francis Service Dogs, said he is grateful to those who participated in the first event “as we navigated such a challenging year in 2021” and is excited about the upcoming event, adding “We deeply appreciate your support. Everything you do helps us continue our mission.”

World Day of Prayer is FridayChurch Women United’s annual World Day of Prayer, where women of many traditions from across the world will be together virtually and in spirit to observe a common day of prayer and action, is March 4.

Each year a different country serves as the writer of the WDP worship service, interpreting the Bible in its own context, and lifting up issues of mission, justice and peace. The women of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are sponsoring WDP 2022.

The worship will be based on “I know the plans I have for you,” inspired by Jeremiah 29:1-14.

To join the 7 p.m. meeting by Zoom, enter the meeting ID, 839 8496 8742, and passcode, 281463; or join by phone by dialing 1 301 715 8592, and entering the meeting ID 839 8496 8742# and passcode 281463#.

Offerings taken at this meeting will go to World Day of Prayer and special programs supported by Church Women United of Roanoke Valley — Family Food Assistance Team, Bethany Hall, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, LOA Meals on Wheels, and Feeding America. Checks should be sent to CWU Treasurer at Post Office Box 12103, Roanoke, VA 24022.

2 Addison classes celebrate 55th anniversariesTwo graduating classes of the former Lucy Addison High School are sponsoring a grand reunion in July to celebrate the legacy of the school’s namesake.

The Class of 1967 is celebrating its 55th reunion along with the Class of 1966, which had to postpone its 55th reunion in 2021 because of COVID-19.

During the July 16 event at the Holiday Inn Valley View, the graduates and guests will pay tribute to educator Lucy Addison, who was largely responsible for bringing high school level education to Roanoke’s Black residents.

Born enslaved in Fauquier County, Virginia, she earned a teaching diploma in Philadelphia and taught briefly in Loudoun County before moving to Roanoke in 1887.

Addison campaigned for a secondary school curriculum at the old Harrison School, which offered classes only up to the eighth grade. The State Board of Education later accredited Harrison School as a high school in 1924.

After the 1926-1927 school year, Addison retired, and the city named the school after her in 1928. She died 10 years later in Washington, D.C.

Envision Band from Winston Salem, North Carolina, will provide music for the reunion and dinner which cost $50 per person.

For more information and tickets, contact Johnny Taylor at 540-330-5501 or send a check to 3527 Laurel Ridge Road, N.W.

New effort to focus on Salem’s early historyThe Salem Historical Society has been awarded two grants to fund a major new exhibition slated for later this year at the Salem Museum.

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia has provided a $18,000 grant from its Community Catalyst Funds for the exhibition exploring local history.

Virginia Humanities provided additional funding of $7,040 for digital humanities content from the National Endowment for the Humanities, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan initiative.

These two grants are making possible the development a new permanent exhibition to provide an overview of local history, dating back long before Salem’s actual founding in 1802. The exhibition will demonstrate how citizens in the Roanoke County town played a role in, and were affected by, the sweep of national and world events.

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem and Roanoke County. It is located next to Longwood Park in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem. For additional information, call 540-389-6760 or visit salemmuseum.org.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter @roanoke.com

