Giving: Blood drive honors longtime volunteer

Kenneth Harper’s legacy was helping people, especially in emergency situations.
That legacy lives on, more than a month after the death of the 62-year-old Harper, known for his tireless service.
Harper, who spent more than half of his life with the Roanoke Life Saving Crew, now known as Roanoke Emergency Medical Services, rose through the ranks and was the crew’s president and chief executive officer at the time of his June 20 death.
A blood drive is being held in memory of Harper, who required about 20 units of blood in a 24-hour period before he was taken off life support.
The Aug. 11 blood drive will be at REMS, 374 Day Ave., from 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule a donation time, visit www.redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are being discouraged because of COVID-19 pandemic distancing policies. Donors and Red Cross staff and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings.
Additionally, a virtual blood drive, organized by Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Citizen Physicians chapter and the Emergency Medicine Interest Group, Harper’s friends and coworkers, is ongoing. Those who can’t make the Aug. 11 donor day but want to give blood in honor of Harper can use the hashtag #SleevesUpForKenny.
“Summertime is always a rough season for blood banks, but this year is predicted to be especially dire as the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic still looms. Even if we cannot provide in-person help, we can still help in many other ways,” the organizers wrote to Harper’s family, recognizing his 37 years volunteering for the REMS and spending the last four years working in ED Medcom at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations, said Wednesday Tumulak, a Red Cross biomedical services account manager.
In July 2019, the Red Cross held 108 outside blood drives in its Roanoke Region, which stretches from the Clifton Forge/Covington area to Wytheville. This July, only 81 drives, including the one for Harper, are scheduled.
Donor drives, away from the blood center, had to be canceled because of the difficulty in finding venues that meet distancing space requirements. The average blood drive usually accommodates 28 to 30 donors using four to six beds. It takes about an hour to give a pint of blood, Tumulak explained.
She also said that one in seven people entering a hospital will require a blood product — plasma, platelets or red cells — and that cancer patients are the largest group who receive blood products.
Harper died from complications of pulmonary emboli. The complications came after he suffered a secondary fracture falling off a ladder while helping a neighbor cut a tree branch, said his wife, Melissa, adding that he required many blood transfusions.
Doug Hyre and Harper met in 1984 at the Roanoke Life Saving Crew hall before its merger with the Williamson Road Life Saving squad.
“Kenny was an absolute wonderful man … low-key and very level-headed,” Hyre said. “Kenny never met someone he didn’t like or they didn’t like him. He took good care of his patients and they liked him. In back of the ambulance, he had good bedside manners.”
The irony of Harper’s fall from a ladder is that he worked on ladders and all equipment as a volunteer with the lifesaving squad, where Hyre said Harper taught and mentored new members on “learning the ropes and handling the equipment.”
“Kenny was the most wonderful being I ever met,” said Mary Hylton, business administrator for the REMS. He was already crew leader when she was hired as the only paid staff member more than 31 years ago.
“He was warm and friendly and adopted so many people. As far as I know he was helping the homeless, feeding them and setting up shower stations. … He didn’t have the word ‘no’ in his vocabulary.”
Harper was known to work three- to-12 hour days on his job as a medical communications specialist and take on a shift at the lifesaving crew hall, where over the years he was chief, captain, first and second lieutenant and president/CEO.
In addition to honoring Harper with the blood drive, his family, friends, hospital staff and emergency medical volunteers and paid staff held prayer vigils around Roanoke Memorial because the COVID-19 pandemic restricted visitation.
