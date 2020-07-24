Giving: Blood drive honors longtime volunteer

Kenneth Harper’s legacy was helping people, especially in emergency situations.

That legacy lives on, more than a month after the death of the 62-year-old Harper, known for his tireless service.

Harper, who spent more than half of his life with the Roanoke Life Saving Crew, now known as Roanoke Emergency Medical Services, rose through the ranks and was the crew’s president and chief executive officer at the time of his June 20 death.

A blood drive is being held in memory of Harper, who required about 20 units of blood in a 24-hour period before he was taken off life support.

The Aug. 11 blood drive will be at REMS, 374 Day Ave., from 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule a donation time, visit www.redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are being discouraged because of COVID-19 pandemic distancing policies. Donors and Red Cross staff and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings.

Additionally, a virtual blood drive, organized by Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s Citizen Physicians chapter and the Emergency Medicine Interest Group, Harper’s friends and coworkers, is ongoing. Those who can’t make the Aug. 11 donor day but want to give blood in honor of Harper can use the hashtag #SleevesUpForKenny.