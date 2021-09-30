Giving: Boys & Girls Club to expand after-school and summer programs in Salem, Roanoke County

VML received nearly 70 entries, from which judges selected a winner in each of eight categories.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible response from our member localities and very impressed by the attention to detail and care displayed in each submission,” VML Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said of this year’s Innovation Awards. “It’s been an incredibly challenging time for local governments, and these entries are just one more example of how Virginia’s localities are meeting and overcoming those challenges.”

Roanoke’s Star City Reads program won the “Working with Youth” category.

The program works to combat literacy challenges by ensuring that the city’s children have access to books beginning at birth. From July 2020 until June 2021, the program placed 19,764 books into the hands of at-risk children. This was a nearly 40% increase from the previous year.

Given the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, family literacy became more important as many children in the community needed to learn at home, according to the entry.

Through virtual story times and STEM activities, the program adapted to reach more families. Curbside literacy kits provided families with books, educational opportunities, and at home activities. Moreover, the libraries developed a state-of-the-art neighborhood E-branch for literacy programs, children’s activities, and educational materials in a friendly outdoor environment. The program also distributed books and educational materials at the Melrose Fall Festival in October 2020 and at the new Read and Ready Festival in June 2021. With 33 community partnerships, Star City Reads increased its presence in the community to distribute a record number of books to children in need this past year.

Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com .

