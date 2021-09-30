Giving: Boys & Girls Club to expand after-school and summer programs in Salem, Roanoke County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has received a Virginia Department of Education grant of more than $786,000 per year for three years to run after-school and summer programs in Roanoke County and Salem.
Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA is a nonprofit serving children ages 6 to 18 in Roanoke, Franklin County, Montgomery County, Roanoke County and Salem. Its youth development programming focuses on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and good character and citizenship.
With the grant, the organization will open new after-school and summer camp programs at Andrew Lewis Middle School, East Salem Elementary School, G.W. Carver Elementary School, Burlington Elementary School, and Vinton Baptist Church serving Herman L. Horn Elementary and W.E. Cundiff Elementary.
“School shutdowns during COVID necessitated strong partnerships with our local school districts like Roanoke County to get kids back to school and parents back to work. We are proud to continue our partnership with Roanoke County, and form a new collaboration with Salem City Schools, to provide accessible after-school and summer care for more kids in our region,” Rebekah Meadows, BGCSWVA’s director of programs, said in news release.
“We are very grateful to Boys & Girls Clubs for finding a solution to meet the after-school needs of students and families served by these three elementary schools. These new programs will make a real difference in the lives of these students and families and support their academic and social-emotional learning,” Kenneth Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Schools, said in an email.
Salem City Schools “is excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to create an active after-school learning environment for more of our students,” said Curtis Hicks, assistant superintendent, adding the free program will support academic, physical, social, and emotional growth and development for students and support families by providing after-school care and meals.
“We have no doubt that this program will help our school division ensure higher levels of growth and achievement for our students while providing a service to our community,” Hicks added.
The new programs are scheduled to begin Monday; and Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA is currently hiring for more than 64 full- and part-time positions. The positions include teachers to tutor at each school and part-time and full-time youth development staff for each location.
For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA, visit www.bgcswva.org; call 540-904-7401 or contact Michelle Davis at mdavis@bgcswva.org or 646-584-1236.
Library programs honored
The Roanoke Public Libraries was a winner of a Virginia Municipal League’s 2021 Innovation Awards in Local Government for its Star City Reads program.
The statewide competition recognizes innovative problem-solving, excellence in management, citizen participation, and improved services to citizens.
VML received nearly 70 entries, from which judges selected a winner in each of eight categories.
“We were overwhelmed by the incredible response from our member localities and very impressed by the attention to detail and care displayed in each submission,” VML Executive Director Michelle Gowdy said of this year’s Innovation Awards. “It’s been an incredibly challenging time for local governments, and these entries are just one more example of how Virginia’s localities are meeting and overcoming those challenges.”
Roanoke’s Star City Reads program won the “Working with Youth” category.
The program works to combat literacy challenges by ensuring that the city’s children have access to books beginning at birth. From July 2020 until June 2021, the program placed 19,764 books into the hands of at-risk children. This was a nearly 40% increase from the previous year.
Given the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, family literacy became more important as many children in the community needed to learn at home, according to the entry.
Through virtual story times and STEM activities, the program adapted to reach more families. Curbside literacy kits provided families with books, educational opportunities, and at home activities. Moreover, the libraries developed a state-of-the-art neighborhood E-branch for literacy programs, children’s activities, and educational materials in a friendly outdoor environment. The program also distributed books and educational materials at the Melrose Fall Festival in October 2020 and at the new Read and Ready Festival in June 2021. With 33 community partnerships, Star City Reads increased its presence in the community to distribute a record number of books to children in need this past year.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.