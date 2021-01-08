Giving: BRAAC collecting shoes for fundraiser

The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center is collecting new and gently worn used shoes during January.
The shoe drive will raise funds to help support virtual programs during the pandemic.
All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to help them create and grow small businesses in developing countries. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected during fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families.
BRAAC will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected.
“We are excited about our no-selling fundraiser shoe drive,” said Teri Nance, BRAAC development coordinator. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for BRAAC, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
BBRAAC, a nonprofit program of Saint Vincent’s Home Services, provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and unique learning challenges.
Shoes can be dropped off at BRAAC offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Lexington; The HUB Downtown; Katie’s Place Community Day Program; and RunAbout Sports on Brambleton Avenue.
For more information on the shoe collection or BRAAC, email teri.nance@svhservices.org or call 366-7399.
State disability board seeks new members
The Virginia Board for People with Disabilities is accepting applications to join the 2021-22 class of Partners in Policymaking.
The board’s announcement says it is seeking “talented, motivated and dedicated advocates who are looking to have an impact in their communities.”
The PIP class will consist of seven, two-day sessions beginning in September and lasting through April 2022.
Eligible participants are people with developmental disabilities or parents of young children with developmental disabilities. Participants will attend advocacy training and skill-building workshops. Topics covered include the history of the disability rights movement, self-advocacy, independent living, employment and team building.
Applications are due March 19. The board covers all expenses for participants’ training, lodging, meals and travel.
For more information, contact the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, Washington Building, 1100 Bank St., Seventh Floor, Richmond, VA 23219; call 804-786-3456 (voice), 800-846-4464 (TTY/voice); fax 804-786-1118; or email training@VBPD.virginia.gov.
