Giving: BRAAC collecting shoes for fundraiser

The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center is collecting new and gently worn used shoes during January.

The shoe drive will raise funds to help support virtual programs during the pandemic.

All donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs to help them create and grow small businesses in developing countries. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected during fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families.

BRAAC will earn funds based on the total weight of shoes collected.

“We are excited about our no-selling fundraiser shoe drive,” said Teri Nance, BRAAC development coordinator. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for BRAAC, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

BBRAAC, a nonprofit program of Saint Vincent’s Home Services, provides education and services for children and families affected by autism and unique learning challenges.