Giving: Campaign brings in $33,000 for Greenfield programs

A December fundraising campaign has added $33,000 to the coffers of Botetourt County’s Historic Greenfield Plantation.
The funds resulted in nearly a 170% increase in cash on hand for Greenfield to use for public access programs and in the preservation of the two antebellum slave structures at the site.
The fundraising campaign “exceeded our most optimistic expectations” said Judy Morris, chair of the citizens’ advisory committee that manages the Greenfield Historic Preservation Area. “We are especially pleased that donations came from people from all across the Roanoke Valley. The program enjoyed wide support.”
The fundraising campaign was designed to last only for the month of December. It received a boost from an anonymous donor who committed to a dollar-for-dollar match, up to an aggregate of $5,000, for donations received during that month, according to a news release.
More than 100 people contributed to the program in individual amounts ranging from $25 to $500, plus the $5,000 match. The median donation before the match was $50, a number that council vice chair Jim Johnston said he finds encouraging.
“Compared to the large amount raised in total, the median was relatively small. This means that we reached a large number of grassroots citizens who want to support Greenfield,” Johnston said.
The fundraising benefited not only from the anonymous donor’s match, but also from a Botetourt County match. The county matches all Greenfield donations up to an annual aggregate of $50,000. As a result of the twin match programs, the individual donations, totaling $11,600, were leveraged to a multiplied sum of $33,200 payable to Historic Greenfield.
Historic Greenfield is a 29-acre site in Amsterdam, located at the eastern edge of the 18th century plantation of Col. William Preston, who was an influential political and military leader of the Virginia colony. His plantation was a cultural, economic and political center of the Virginia frontier.
The preservation site includes three rare antebellum log structures, two of which were part of the enslaved community at Greenfield. In the immediate surroundings of the preservation site, there are archaeological sites containing evidence of early Native American settlements. The area also includes two historically significant cemeteries and the remains of the Jefferson Gardens, a terraced garden thought to have been built by Preston’s heirs in the late 19th century.
A 15-member citizens’ council appointed by the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors provides long-range planning and daily management of Historic Greenfield. The advisory council holds monthly meetings that are open to the public.
Church Women United mark prayer day
Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley will celebrate World Day of Prayer on March 5 via Zoom during a 7 p.m. service.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer and action each year on the first Friday in March.
Each year, a different country serves as the writer of the worship service, interpreting the Bible in its own context, and lifting up issues of mission, justice and peace.
National committees make grants to nonprofit organizations that deal with issues identified by the writer-country with offerings collected during the services.
World Day of Prayer USA promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration.
This year, the women of the World Day of Prayer Committee of Vanuatu is worshipping with the words “Build on a strong foundation,” inspired by Matthew 7:24-27. The women will share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God’s love.
To participate, use the meeting ID number 839 8496 8742 on the Zoom website or app, or call 301-715-8592 and enter the ID number. No password is needed.
For additional information, call Barbara Richmond at 540-818-0520 or Pat Hales at 540-529-3756.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.