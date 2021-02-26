Giving: Campaign brings in $33,000 for Greenfield programs

A December fundraising campaign has added $33,000 to the coffers of Botetourt County’s Historic Greenfield Plantation.

The funds resulted in nearly a 170% increase in cash on hand for Greenfield to use for public access programs and in the preservation of the two antebellum slave structures at the site.

The fundraising campaign “exceeded our most optimistic expectations” said Judy Morris, chair of the citizens’ advisory committee that manages the Greenfield Historic Preservation Area. “We are especially pleased that donations came from people from all across the Roanoke Valley. The program enjoyed wide support.”

The fundraising campaign was designed to last only for the month of December. It received a boost from an anonymous donor who committed to a dollar-for-dollar match, up to an aggregate of $5,000, for donations received during that month, according to a news release.

More than 100 people contributed to the program in individual amounts ranging from $25 to $500, plus the $5,000 match. The median donation before the match was $50, a number that council vice chair Jim Johnston said he finds encouraging.