Giving: Church Women United honor members for service

Mason spent 42 years teaching mentally challenged children and is an active member of High Street Baptist Church. For the past 20 years, she has maintained the CWU scrapbook, collecting information to document the organization’s footprint in the valley.

Young is a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church and has been a member of CWU since 1991. She shows her support for the organization by recruiting new members, volunteering to host meetings, serving on committees and being willing to help in numerous capacities.

CWU meets five times a year for worship and fellowship. Members also connect by phone each Monday at 11:55 a.m. at 351-999-4362 for a devotion/prayer time.

A 1943 article in the Roanoke World-News said that the Council of Church Women — the original name of Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley — was organized in November 1943 at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, two years after the organization was established on the national level.

The article indicated that the group’s purposes were to spread the gospel of Christ and make Roanoke a better place in which to live.