Giving: Church Women United honor members for service

The Roanoke Valley Church Women United recognized several of its members for unselfish service during its recent December World Day of Prayer.
Church Women United is a racially, culturally and theologically inclusive ecumenical Christian women’s movement, celebrating unity in diversity and working for a world of peace and justice.
The group’s Valiant Woman recognition is given to women who have given service to CWU, their church and their community for an extended period. The 2020 Valiant Women are Donna Hornsby and Marlena Dickerson.
Hornsby, a member of First Church of the Brethren, maintains the organization’s database, edits and oversees the printing and distribution of the newsletter, and is always available to offer meaningful devotions.
Dickerson, a member of High Street Baptist, is known to many as the “blanket woman” because of her dedication to making appeals for the Church World Service disaster relief blanket project. Through her efforts and commitment, CWU has donated several thousand dollars in support of CWS’s Blanket Fund.
The Distinguished Service Award is awarded by the president and honors members who have contributed their time and talents to the local CWU unit. This year’s honorees are Peggy Sue Mason and Connie Young. They will receive acknowledgement from the national CWU.
Mason spent 42 years teaching mentally challenged children and is an active member of High Street Baptist Church. For the past 20 years, she has maintained the CWU scrapbook, collecting information to document the organization’s footprint in the valley.
Young is a member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church and has been a member of CWU since 1991. She shows her support for the organization by recruiting new members, volunteering to host meetings, serving on committees and being willing to help in numerous capacities.
CWU meets five times a year for worship and fellowship. Members also connect by phone each Monday at 11:55 a.m. at 351-999-4362 for a devotion/prayer time.
A 1943 article in the Roanoke World-News said that the Council of Church Women — the original name of Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley — was organized in November 1943 at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, two years after the organization was established on the national level.
The article indicated that the group’s purposes were to spread the gospel of Christ and make Roanoke a better place in which to live.
A later newspaper article noted that CWU was active in the establishment of Bethany Hall, a Roanoke halfway house for women recovering from alcoholism. While CWU no longer operates Bethany Hall, it continues to support it through financial gifts and supplies.
Wells Fargo donates to food banks
Wells Fargo has donated $165,000 to six Virginia Feeding America member food banks, including Feeding Southwest Virginia.
Millions of people nationwide face hunger every holiday season, and this year, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust even more Americans into this vulnerable position. Unfortunately, hunger in Virginia is also a problem of unprecedented scale, Wells Fargo said in a news release.
“Hunger is a year-round issue which is even more pronounced during the holidays. And this year, due to the pandemic, the need for food is unfortunately much greater than ever before,” said Janet Tope, region bank president.
“This donation will help us to put food on the table for additional individuals and families in Southwest Virginia that have fallen on hard times due to the pandemic or other reasons,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.
“We thank Wells Fargo for the funding this holiday season as well as for the support they provide throughout the year to address the critical issue of hunger.”
Earlier this year, Wells Fargo launched a nationwide Drive-Up Food Bank program, in which the company helped reach families facing hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with local Feeding America member food banks to reach more people by distributing food at some of the company’s branches and corporate locations.
According to the release, through the end of the year, Wells Fargo will direct grants to the Feeding America network to help provide 82 million meals to families in need.
