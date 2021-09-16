Giving: Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley to honor 4

Using either phone or electronic device, enter the ID number 986 774 1838 and the passcode 12345.

SPAYghetti resumes

After a year hiatus, the SPAYghetti Lunch and Supper, a fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, will be held Oct. 19 at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E.

“We are excited to be able to hold SPAYghetti again this year,” said Denise Hayes, CEO. “Not only is it a big fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, it also is a time for the community to gather and show their support for the pets and people we help every day.”

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and supper service is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

All tickets are $10 per person, and can be purchased in advance on the Roanoke Valley SPCA website https://rvspca.org/events/spayghetti, at the shelter, or at the event.

Lunch and dinner delivery is available for groups of 10 or more, and group tickets are being sold through Oct. 8. Individual tickets can be purchased for dine-in or carryout lunch and dinner.

Each ticket includes spaghetti with marinara, bread, salad and a beverage.