Giving: Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley to honor 4

The annual fall forum for Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley will be virtual Sept. 24 because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
Human rights will be the focus of the 7 p.m. forum during which four locals will be recognized for their advocacy for human rights.
Those honored will be: Ruth Via for 30 years of jail ministry; Beth Woodrum for starting LovABLE Services; 10 year old Annalecia Dodson for her initiative in selling handmade cards to support community organizations; and Jennie Waering for her racial justice work through church and community education.
Jon Skogen, national community engagement manager for Church World Service, will be the keynote speaker. He oversees more than 700 CROP Hunger Walks across the country.
Skogen of Chicago is a lifelong Lutheran and has served in youth ministries and on staff at the national ELCA office in Chicago.
The forum also will include information on CWU’s initiatives to address local hunger, homelessness, and political advocacy, as well as news of a Spring 2022 “10 Commandment Hike.”
There also will be updates on the group’s continued support for the work of Street Ransom, the Roanoke Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Feeding America Southwest VA, and LOA-Meals on Wheels.
The meeting can be accessed by phone (call 1-301-715-8592) or an electronic device (using the Zoom app).
Using either phone or electronic device, enter the ID number 986 774 1838 and the passcode 12345.
SPAYghetti resumes
After a year hiatus, the SPAYghetti Lunch and Supper, a fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, will be held Oct. 19 at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E.
“We are excited to be able to hold SPAYghetti again this year,” said Denise Hayes, CEO. “Not only is it a big fundraiser for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, it also is a time for the community to gather and show their support for the pets and people we help every day.”
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and supper service is scheduled from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.
All tickets are $10 per person, and can be purchased in advance on the Roanoke Valley SPCA website https://rvspca.org/events/spayghetti, at the shelter, or at the event.
Lunch and dinner delivery is available for groups of 10 or more, and group tickets are being sold through Oct. 8. Individual tickets can be purchased for dine-in or carryout lunch and dinner.
Each ticket includes spaghetti with marinara, bread, salad and a beverage.
Since 1916, the Roanoke Valley SPCA has provided a safe environment for lost, abandoned, and homeless animals. More than 25,000 cats and dogs have been adopted since opening a new building in 2004. The organization annually provides food, shelter, rehabilitation and medical treatment for 1,500-plus homeless animals, ensuring they are altered, microchipped, and healthy prior to adoption.
The Pets Eat Too program distributes over 80,000 pounds of food annually for pets of homebound seniors receiving Meals on Wheels as well as hospice patients, local food pantry participants, and families struggling to feed their pets.
The Mobile Clinic provides access to veterinary care and spay/neuter services throughout the community and includes transitional fostering of pets whose owners are fleeing domestic violence, experiencing temporary homelessness due to fire, or need to spend time in a rehabilitation center following surgery.
