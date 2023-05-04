Sixty-one hearty souls took to the streets in the Melrose-Gilmer and West End neighborhoods April 29, praying for the community and learning histories of area facilities during the Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley’s first “Love Thy Neighbor Walk.”

From the youngest at age 5 to those carrying canes and walking sticks, the prayer warriors offered up a host of prayers for the neighborhoods during stops at such places as Loudon Avenue Christian Church, Jerusalem Baptist Church, and West End United Methodist Church.

Church Women United awards

Kenai Hunt, Morgan Schottelkorb, and Kai Washington-Brown are recipients of the Young Church Women United awards from Church Women United in the Roanoke Valley.

CWU-RV is part of a national organization and its nearly 100 members from 46 Roanoke Valley churches and organizations represent 11 denominations.

Hunt, a special education teacher at William Fleming High School, volunteers with Special Olympics and mentors special-needs students at Fleming. An active member of Loudon Avenue Christian Church, she also held leadership roles with the NAACP Youth Council.

Schottelkorb, who is studying for an associate degree in social science at Virginia Western Community College, started volunteering at the Roanoke Rescue Mission with her church youth before becoming a receptionist, and now a case manager and chaplain at the mission. She has started several youth and women Bible study groups as well as a prayer group for ladies, ages 18 to 26.

Washington-Brown, a first-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School, has received numerous academic recognitions and is a reading tutor. A member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, she also enjoys dancing and ministering to women and children.

TAP’s COVID-era programs wind down

The end of the national COVID-19 emergency order is resulting in changes in some Total Action for Progress programs.

The COVID-19 order and the funding for pandemic-era programming are scheduled to end May 11, signaling that the country is doing better and that most of the devastating effects of the pandemic have passed, according to a news release from TAP.

Over the last nine months, TAP has been able to assist 229 families with more than $500,000 in COVID relief funds. The loss of these funds means the closing of the city of Roanoke-funded Eviction Prevention Services, which assisted Roanoke residents who were at risk of being evicted and having their utilities disconnected.

The funds cutoff also means the Department of Health Emergency COVID Assistance program in Alleghany County, Covington, and Craig County will end. This program primarily paid past due rent and utilities.

Supportive Services for Veterans Families will be limited in placing homeless veterans into hotels for extended periods of time. Also, the number of months of financial assistance for rent will be reduced and eligibility for many services will be limited to once every two years. Since Oct. 22, 2022, TAP has served more than 112 veteran families through this program.

People in need of assistance can contact TAP by calling 540-777-4673 or visiting tapintohope.org to find out what services they are eligible for.

Alley Cat Rescue grant

Mountain View Humane, which provides quality, affordable spay/neuter and pet wellness services in Southwest Virginia, has received $20,000 from Alley Cat Rescue.

Grant funds will be used to provide high quality, low cost spay and neuter surgeries and ear tips to feral and community cats that are brought in traps as part of the Trap-Neuter-Return practice.

Laurie Gibbons, executive director of mission delivery at Mountain View Humane, said the funding comes at good time “…as we head into warm months when we will be inundated with cats needing their spay and neuter surgeries.”

TNR or trap-neuter-return is a humane and effective program for managing outdoor, free-roaming cat populations. Community cats are trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped for identification and returned to the outdoors.

Mountain View Humane, based in Christiansburg and organized in 2010, has performed over 90,000 surgeries to end pet overpopulation in Southwest Virginia by providing affordable, high quality spay and neuter services to the public, local municipal shelters, and rescue groups.

Visit mvhclinic.org, Facebook and Instagram for more information and upcoming clinics.

Golf tourney for nonprofit

The third annual Eagles for Epilepsy golf tourney is May 6 at the Roanoke Country Club.

Roanoke Catholic High schooler Katherine Stewart started the nonprofit Eagles for Epilepsy in honor of her brother James, who was diagnosed with epilepsy 10 years ago.

The golf event, selected because of James’ interest in golf, raises funds for the nonprofit.

In an email, Stewart said she initially intended to donate the funds to a national epilepsy organization but after recalling her own family’s experiences, she decided to dedicate her time and energy to raising awareness and financial assistance for a family in need whose child also suffers from epilepsy.

She cited several ways a family could use funds from the golf tournament: for travel expenses to specialty hospitals; and the cost of monitoring equipment, therapy and prescription medicine expenses, and specialty epilepsy camps.

Stewart’s email said the first two golf outings ultimately raised over $20,000.

For more information on the golf event or the organization, email eagles4epilepsy@gmail.com, or call 540-537-0479.