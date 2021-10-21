Giving: Churches come together to support COVID vaccination clinic Saturday in Hurt Park

Several churches in the Hurt Park Southwest community in Roanoke are uniting to encourage and support vaccinations on Saturday.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church, Greater Life Ministries and P3 Ministries will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hurt Park Elementary School, 1525 Salem Ave. S.W., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The congregations have been distributing flyers canvassing the neighborhood to help the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts, the Virginia Department of Health the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Total Action for Progress in recruiting residents to get vaccinated.
“The church is in the business of saving souls. It is impressive that they are partnering to save physical lives,” said a news release.
Total Action for Progress has held several clinics that provided more than 300 people an opportunity to receive vaccinations, Annette Lewis, president and CEO said in an email.
“This is the first vaccination clinic in the Hurt Park community, but not the first time that TAP has partnered with others to address the needs of this particular community,” Lewis said, adding “I encourage everyone to do their research, ignore the myths, overcome the fears, and get the vaccination. You are not only helping yourself, but you could also be saving the life of someone else.”
Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 and older) vaccines will be available as will booster vaccinations.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
As a special attraction, raffles of $250 will be held every 20 minutes for those who are getting their first shot. Other attractions will include music, fire & EMS fire truck display, face painting, caricatures, hotdogs and treats.
Total Action for Progress has announced the goal for its second annual Bringing Hope Home campaign.
The goal is to raise $200,000, and so far, with 100% TAP board members and nearly 20 corporate sponsors supporting the campaign, $80,663 has been raised.
Donations to this campaign support four areas of TAP’s work: education and employment; domestic violence and family services; housing; and financial services.
According to a solicitation for the campaign, “The past year and a half has been very hard on families in our region. Unsurprisingly, last year TAP served more people than ever, including many families on the brink of homelessness, and many others that had lost their income and needed to find a way back to thriving and pursuing the American dream.”
TAP also partners with local, state, and federal funders to deliver programming.
