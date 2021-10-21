Giving: Churches come together to support COVID vaccination clinic Saturday in Hurt Park

Several churches in the Hurt Park Southwest community in Roanoke are uniting to encourage and support vaccinations on Saturday.

Jerusalem Baptist Church, Morning Star Baptist Church, Greater Life Ministries and P3 Ministries will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hurt Park Elementary School, 1525 Salem Ave. S.W., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The congregations have been distributing flyers canvassing the neighborhood to help the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts, the Virginia Department of Health the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Total Action for Progress in recruiting residents to get vaccinated.

“The church is in the business of saving souls. It is impressive that they are partnering to save physical lives,” said a news release.

Total Action for Progress has held several clinics that provided more than 300 people an opportunity to receive vaccinations, Annette Lewis, president and CEO said in an email.