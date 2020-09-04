Giving: Community Foundation receives pandemic-related grant

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which awards money to community agencies and organizations, has itself received a $10,000 grant.

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia/Micron Opportunity Fund provided the grant to assist with COVID-19 response efforts. As part of a $10 million commitment from the Micron Foundation, grants were awarded to organizations across the world to provide resources to those affected by the pandemic.

The grant “was a wonderful surprise. We are deeply appreciative to Micron for its choice to provide generous support throughout Virginia by partnering with community foundations,” said Alan Ronk, president and CEO of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.

The grant has been divided among three organizations. Disaster Relief Food Ministry in Stuart received $2,500 to continue providing for those affected by the pandemic. Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County received $2,500 to assist clients with emergency needs. Family Service of Roanoke Valley received a $5,000 grant in memory of Louis S. Tudor to provide mental health services to those affected by the pandemic.

