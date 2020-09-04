Giving: Community Foundation receives pandemic-related grant

The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, which awards money to community agencies and organizations, has itself received a $10,000 grant.
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia/Micron Opportunity Fund provided the grant to assist with COVID-19 response efforts. As part of a $10 million commitment from the Micron Foundation, grants were awarded to organizations across the world to provide resources to those affected by the pandemic.
The grant “was a wonderful surprise. We are deeply appreciative to Micron for its choice to provide generous support throughout Virginia by partnering with community foundations,” said Alan Ronk, president and CEO of the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.
The grant has been divided among three organizations. Disaster Relief Food Ministry in Stuart received $2,500 to continue providing for those affected by the pandemic. Stepping Stone Mission of Franklin County received $2,500 to assist clients with emergency needs. Family Service of Roanoke Valley received a $5,000 grant in memory of Louis S. Tudor to provide mental health services to those affected by the pandemic.
DAR chapter announces student winners
The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the winners of its Junior American Citizens Committee contest. The Roanoke-based chapter presented national, Eastern Division and state awards to Roanoke Catholic School students in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grades who submitted art and writing entries.
The contest theme was “The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment – American Women Rise and Shine.”
Honors were presented to Addison Green, Emily Mower and Kaitlyn Perkins, second place for fourth-grade art contest banner design.
Honorees for the Eastern Division, consisting of NSDAR chapters from Virginia, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, were: Addison Green, Emily Mower and Kaitlyn Perkins, first place for banner design; Jasmine Louis, first place, sixth grade, creative expression-poem; Nicholas Renick, first place, seventh grade, creative expression-poem; Daniel Benavidez, second place, fourth grade, poster design; Tilden Ayers, second place, sixth grade, poster design; Ava Sherman, second place, seventh grade, poster design; and Veronica Claude, second place, seventh grade, stamp design.
State honors were presented to Addison Green, Emily Mower and Kaitlyn Perkins, first place, fourth grade, banner design; Daniel Benavidez, first place, fourth grade, poster design; Tilden Ayers, first place, sixth grade, poster design; Ava Sherman, first place, seventh grade, poster design; Veronica Claude, first place, seventh grade, stamp design; Rayya Bryson, third place, sixth grade, stamp design; Jasmine Louis, first place, sixth grade, creative expression-poem; and Nicholas Renick, first place, seventh grade, creative expression-poem.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism.
CHIP expands to Bedford
Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley is expanding its services to include Bedford County.
In an email, Robin Haldiman, CHIP’s CEO, said that since “so many more families are struggling now that the pandemic has hit,” it could not be more timely to be able to provide critically needed health care and support to Bedford-area families with very young children.
Medicaid-eligible families and pregnant women or those with a child 4 or younger are eligible to sign up for CHIP.
They can expect monthly visits with a family case manager and community health nurse who will provide information on child development and on topics such as nutrition, home safety and kindergarten readiness.
CHIP also helps with referrals for community resources.
CHIP has served more than 25,000 low-income children and their families in the Roanoke Valley since 1988.
For more information, call Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley at 314-8549 or visit Facebook.com/CHIPRoanokeValley.
