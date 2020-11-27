Giving: Cox provides grants to Virginia nonprofits

Cox Communications employees recently awarded nearly $90,000 in Cox Charities grants to 18 Virginia nonprofits, including six in Southwest Virginia.
Each organization received a $5,000 grant. Roanoke-area organizations that received Cox Charities grants are Boys Home of Virginia, Children’s Trust, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Girl Scouts of Skyline Virginia, House of Bread and Renovation Alliance.
In addition to awarding grants to community nonprofits, a donation of $9,100 was made to the Cox Employee Relief Fund on behalf of employees.
To date, Cox employees in Virginia have donated more than $1.2 million to Virginia nonprofits through Cox Charities, the charitable giving arm of Cox Virginia.
SPCA provides support to wildlife centerOne Roanoke-area animal organization recently came to the aid of another animal protection group.
The Roanoke Valley SPCA has presented a $23,831 check to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.
The SPCA hosted an online auction for the wildlife center after the center’s annual fundraising gala, “Owl on the Town,” was canceled due to the pandemic.
“As you can imagine, this had a devastating impact on [the wildlife center’s] budget. Our organization, the Roanoke Valley SPCA, already had access to an online auction platform, so we were thrilled to be able to offer hosting an auction to benefit the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. We here at the Roanoke Valley SPCA work with domestic animals, but we love all animals, and we are proud to support an organization [that] helps our native wildlife species,” Julie Rickmond, SPCA marketing and communications director, said in an email.
“While the auction cannot replace all the revenue lost from the cancellation of the gala event, it certainly can help wildlife in need. … We’re so appreciative to everyone who participated,” she added.
CHIP hosts ‘Run
from 2020’Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke Valley, Fleet Feet and Delta Dental of Virginia are teaming up to host Run from 2020, a virtual run/walk for people of all ages and abilities throughout December.
All participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and finisher medal. Proceeds will benefit CHIP of Roanoke Valley, an early childhood home visiting program that has served more than 25,000 low-income children and their families since 1988. It serves families in Roanoke, Roanoke County, Craig County, Botetourt County, Salem and Bedford.
CHIP also pairs pregnant moms or guardians with young children with a CHIP team consisting of a registered nurse, family case manager and licensed therapist, if desired, to help coordinate care and strengthen families.
“2020 has been such a difficult year, and in a time when we can’t all be together, we want to give individuals and families an opportunity to do something fun in a safe and socially distant way,” CHIP’s CEO Robin Haldiman said in an email announcement.
Run from 2020 has four different challenges in which participants will have the option to run or walk the various distances wherever they choose. Runners can choose to run anywhere from 2 to 20 miles per week.
The virtual challenge will end with a Family Fun Run where families are encouraged to walk/run 2.020 miles.
“Delta Dental of Virginia is a proud supporter of the important work CHIP does to serve families in our community. CHIP has provided life-changing services to those most in need during this challenging year. We are excited to sponsor the Run from 2020 and hope we can all focus on the new opportunities 2021 will bring,” said Frank Lucia, CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.
Registration for Run from 2020 is open until Dec. 6. The run costs $35, and individuals can register and learn more at www.runfrom2020.com. For additional information, contact Autumn Lavering at 857-6993, ext 132, or autumn.lavering@chiprv.org.
Contact JoAnne Poindexter at joanne.poindexter@roanoke.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.