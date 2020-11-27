Giving: Cox provides grants to Virginia nonprofits

Cox Communications employees recently awarded nearly $90,000 in Cox Charities grants to 18 Virginia nonprofits, including six in Southwest Virginia.

Each organization received a $5,000 grant. Roanoke-area organizations that received Cox Charities grants are Boys Home of Virginia, Children’s Trust, Feeding Southwest Virginia, Girl Scouts of Skyline Virginia, House of Bread and Renovation Alliance.

In addition to awarding grants to community nonprofits, a donation of $9,100 was made to the Cox Employee Relief Fund on behalf of employees.

To date, Cox employees in Virginia have donated more than $1.2 million to Virginia nonprofits through Cox Charities, the charitable giving arm of Cox Virginia.

SPCA provides support to wildlife centerOne Roanoke-area animal organization recently came to the aid of another animal protection group.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA has presented a $23,831 check to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

The SPCA hosted an online auction for the wildlife center after the center’s annual fundraising gala, “Owl on the Town,” was canceled due to the pandemic.