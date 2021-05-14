Giving: DAR chapter names Good Citizen award winners

Abigail Nimmo of Northside High School and Nathaniel Ingle of Roanoke Catholic School recently received DAR Good Citizens awards from the Col. William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution.
Nimmo, valedictorian of her class with a 4.27 GPA, also won the DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest. She will graduate from Virginia Western Community College this spring and plans to attend High Point University and major in biochemistry, and later attend medical college.
Ingle, who has earned a 4.27 GPA, plans to attend the College of William and Mary and major in biology to become a research biologist.
Nimmo and Ingle received a certificate, pin, wallet card and monetary gift.
Each year the DAR chapter sponsors the Good Citizens contest at Northside and Roanoke Catholic to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship, including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Guidance counselors select candidates and submit information about the students’ activities and academics, and two letters of recommendation. The winner is eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest, where candidates must write about how they have tried to manifest the qualities of a good citizen. They also write a timed essay. The winning essay is advanced to the Virginia and Eastern District DAR divisions.
The Col. William Preston Chapter, established in 1923, has nearly 90 members and is one of approximately 3,000 DAR chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries.
Kroger reports on efforts to address hunger, waste
Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated nearly 20 million meals in 2020, the grocery chain recently announced in a progress report its efforts to end hunger and food waste.
The grocery company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste program aims to end hunger in the communities it operates in and eliminate waste throughout the company by 2025, according to a news release.
Across the Mid-Atlantic division, which has more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and parts of Ohio, nearly 20 million meals were donated last year.
Through the food rescue program, 97.6% of the stores donated fresh food each month. The program encourages stores to donate fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins that can be turned into meals for those in need.
“In a year that brought us many challenges, 2020 also showed us the collective resilience and resolve of our associates across the Mid-Atlantic division. The past year has also showed us just how important Kroger’s commitment to Zero Hunger Zero Waste is,” said Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic.
The release said the division also recorded 64.9% total waste diversion from the landfill — a number that includes 13.5% more cardboard recycled and 10.9% more plastic film recycled.
To learn more about Zero Hunger Zero Waste, go to https://www.thekrogerco.com/sustainability/zero-hunger-zero-waste/.
TAP receives grant for re-entry programs
Total Action for Progress has been awarded a $552,095 grant to assist 120 people over three years in Alleghany and Rockbridge counties and the cities of Covington, Lexington and Buena Vista.
The grant is from the Department of Justice and is part of the Second Chance Act Community-Based Reentry Program. It will be used to fund programing to serve ex-offenders or returning citizens with weekly pre-release classes and to prepare offenders for release.
TAP also will host weekly support groups and will support clients with securing employment, housing and transportation.
TAP has long served people returning to these areas from jail, and the grant allows the agency to increase services and to work with more clients. TAP also will be able to go inside the jails to offer pre-release services.
