Giving: DAR chapter names Good Citizen award winners

The Col. William Preston Chapter, established in 1923, has nearly 90 members and is one of approximately 3,000 DAR chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries.

Kroger reports on efforts to address hunger, waste

Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated nearly 20 million meals in 2020, the grocery chain recently announced in a progress report its efforts to end hunger and food waste.

The grocery company’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste program aims to end hunger in the communities it operates in and eliminate waste throughout the company by 2025, according to a news release.

Across the Mid-Atlantic division, which has more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and parts of Ohio, nearly 20 million meals were donated last year.

Through the food rescue program, 97.6% of the stores donated fresh food each month. The program encourages stores to donate fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins that can be turned into meals for those in need.