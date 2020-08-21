Giving: DePaul purchases new van with grant from Community Foundation

DePaul Community Resources has received a $34,000 grant to buy a new wheelchair-accessible van for its OPTIONS Day Program.
The grant is from the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.
“Having a reliable and safe mode of transportation is vital to the program’s goal of providing opportunities for its participants to become more integrated members in the community,” Michelle Eberly, the Community Foundation’s director of grants and donor engagement, said in announcing the grant.
The foundation, with close to 350 endowed funds, was in a position to use its unrestricted Community Catalyst Funds to provide a new van, Eberly added.
OPTIONS is one of the four day-support centers DePaul operates. It provides activities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The new van not only will support clients but also will allow OPTIONS “to expand community engagement opportunities and do more volunteering with organizations and community partners,” said Cyndle Hash, case manager with DePaul.
The old van didn’t have heat or air conditioning, making trips hard on participants and leading to many cancellations, Hash said.
Blue Ridge Literacy receives $10K grant, other donations
Blue Ridge Literacy recently received a $10,000 grant and other donations.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation presented a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy, allowing Blue Literacy to continue providing teaching and educational programs for people struggling with literacy and the English language.
To thank Dollar General, Blue Ridge Literacy is encouraging supporters to participate in the chain’s Yellow Glasses project through Sept. 8. Every pair of the bright yellow sunglasses purchased at Dollar General stores helps the Dollar General Literacy Foundation assist nonprofit organizations and schools across the nation.
The foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofits that have helped 11 million individuals, according to a news release.
In its monthly newsletter, Blue Ridge Literacy also announced that as a result of COVID-19, many individuals, groups, corporations and nonprofits have donated monetary gifts, equipment and supplies.
Roanoke Public Libraries provided equipment and supplies that included a doorbell, sneeze shield, face shields, masks, sanitation stations and cleaning materials.
Hands On Blue Ridge donated hand sanitizers and 75 handmade masks for volunteers and learners, and St. John’s Episcopal Church provided care packages that contained educational items, toiletries and other items.
During the pandemic, Blue Ridge Literacy learners and instructors have attended online conversation, citizenship and English classes and adapted to new modes of learning.
Fall classes begin Sept. 1. To learn more about classes and volunteering, call 265-9339 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and noon.
