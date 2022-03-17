Giving: Donors give in memory of nurse killed in Botetourt County cycling crash

Matt Thompson of Fincastle knew his wife Tabitha was dedicated, well-known and well thought of, especially in the Roanoke Valley running, triathlon, equestrian and nursing communities.

But it was not until she was struck by a car and killed while riding her bike in February that he really realized the impact his neonatal nurse practitioner wife had.

That realization came via a request for donations in honor of Tabitha Thompson to the Carilion Clinic Foundation.

Matt and Tabitha Thompson were high school sweethearts and were always pushing each other to be better. So, to family and friends who wanted to honor Tabitha, who was cross training for the Blue Ridge Marathon when she was struck, Matt suggested donations to the foundation for its neonatal intensive care unit where Tabitha worked or to donate to or to adopt from a local animal shelter, to sign up for a 5K, or take on the challenge you’ve always dream of chasing.

During a memorial held Monday to honor Tabitha, Matt Thompson joined family and friends in presenting a $25,500 check to Nancy Agee, CEO of Carilion Clinic, for the NICU.

The funds came from events organized by Tabitha’s communities and spearheaded by Fleet Feet Roanoke.

Matt praised the many individuals — some whom he didn’t know — who organized various campaigns that raised donations and carried out activities to honor his wife.

For the main event, a local runner dubbed the hashtag #Miles4Tab so that local runners, walkers, and friends of Tabitha could dedicate their miles to Tabitha. Fleet Feet Roanoke then created the #Miles4Tab Virtual Run & Walk, with the goal of raising money for the unit.

Organizers said the outpouring of support was tremendous, and registrations and donations kept flooding in. Participants were asked to log their running, walking, hiking, biking and even horseback riding, miles in memory of Tabitha.

At the end of 12 days, the #Miles4Tab Virtual Run & Walk closed with 644 participants from 24 states, and more than $15,000 in donations for Carilion Clinic’s NICU. However, with proceeds from other events, the total was $25,500.

“The significance of these acts of support are not lost on me. As hard as it can be to admit, I am fortunate. Not every lost loved one is met with this level of community engagement,” Matt said during the check presentation. “I take comfort in hoping that our loss has sparked a new why and has ignited our communities. I believe it’s because Tabitha not only lived a big life, but she lived it with and for others.”

Matt admired his wife’s dedication to her profession, but said he was “embarrassed to admit there was a time when I thought Tabitha was just a nurse.”

It didn’t take long, however, for his perception to shift and for him to understand “what they do in the NICU is nothing short of heroic,” he said, adding, “They are the front line in a war between the best day of a parent’s life and the worst.”

When questioned about dealing with “the emotional gravity of that kind of job,” Tabitha would say, “by focusing on the ones you saved,” Matt said.

Fundraising organizers say Tabitha’s legacy will live beyond #Miles4Tab and that she will continue to inspire and touch the community.

Contributions can still be made to the Carilion Clinic Foundation, dedicated to the NICU, in memory of Tabitha. Donations can be made at https://carilionfoundation.org/give.

A charge of reckless driving filed by police against the operator of the vehicle that struck Thompson is pending in Botetourt County General District Court.

animals’ careThe Roanoke Valley SPCA has announced the winners of its 2022 Best in Show, art show fundraiser.

The three-day event featured original artwork — paintings, sculpture, pastels, photography — depicting animals from more than 200 local artists. All artwork was for sale with at least 50% of the purchase price donated to the SPCA.

So far, the SPCA has raised approximately $20,000 from the sale, and paintings that have not been purchased are still available for sale online through the end of March. The direct link to the artwork is https://one.bidpal.net/bestinshow2022/browse/all. There also is a link to the website welcome page at https://one.bidpal.net/bestinshow2022/welcome.

Unsold paintings also are displayed throughout the shelter at 1340 Baldwin Ave. in Roanoke.

Guest art judges Nina McGee and Patricia Kapral chose the following award winners:

Best in Show: Morgan Suhr for Homeward Bound.

Top Dog: the best piece featuring a dog, Susan Miller Bradbury for @fenway_the_adorabull.

Purr-fection: the best piece featuring a cat, Carrie McNutt for Callie’s Loved.

People’s Choice — the piece receiving the most votes by attendees at an art show reception — Lucas Morales, for Snuggles on Sunday.

Outstanding Elementary School Submission — Marren Willis for Pet-al Pals.

Outstanding Middle School Submission — Bethany Walter for Entitled Toby.

Outstanding High School Submission — Lucas Kennedy for Jinx.

Novelty Awards, given and judged by event sponsors, were:

Playtime! (best piece featuring animals at play): Karen Sunders for Joy.

Exotic Excellence (best piece featuring an exotic animal): Allison Goin for Smiley Bob.

Best Smile (best piece showing a smiling animal): Lauren Eggleston for Jerry.

Wild about Wildlife (best piece featuring wildlife): Bill Hill, for Garden Visitor.

Farmyard Friends (best piece featuring farm animals): Emily Dillon for Pork Chop.

No Place Like Home (best piece featuring an animal’s home environment): Marie Gobble Levin for Naptime for Maggie.

Grant to aid

Micah’s PantryThe Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #1292 in Christiansburg recently awarded a $1,000 grant to the Warm Hearth Foundation for the Micah’s Pantry at Warm Hearth Village.

The foundation will use the funds to provide food and meals to village seniors who meet federal low-income guidelines through the pantry.

Micah’s programs provide opportunities for fresh produce, prepared meals, gardens on campus to grow and tend, shelf-stable groceries, pet food and personal care items.

