Giving: Educators' sorority seeks donations to fund Roanoke scholarships

Theta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international service sorority of female educators, is changing its fundraising event because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The chapter annually awards college scholarships to Roanoke high school seniors who are planning careers in education.
In the spring of 2020, the chapter awarded three scholarships totaling $3,000, and over the past 12 years it has given $15,000 to graduates of William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools.
In the past, the group raised scholarship funds through its “Taste of Paris” event at the Jefferson Center. That event can’t be held this year, so the chapter is reaching out to businesses and individuals for donations.
Businesses that give $1,000, $500, $250 or $100 will be recognized publicly and a banner will be placed at a location selected by the highest donor. Alpha Delta Kappa is a nonprofit organization that has a tax-exempt status with the IRS.
Applications for the 2021 scholarships will be available in the guidance offices at Fleming and Patrick Henry. Contact Mary Jo Fassie at mjfassie@cox.net for further information.
Contributions can be sent to Alpha Delta Kappa at P.O. Box 6105, Roanoke VA 24017. Visitors can also visit Alpha Delta Kappa-VA Theta Chapter on Facebook.
Botetourt Key Club receives grant
The Botetourt Kiwanis Key Club of Lord Botetourt High School has received a $1,000 grant from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund through Key Club International, which awarded $66,202 to 69 Key Clubs worldwide.
The awards are to assist club members with high-impact service projects in their schools and communities.
The Botetourt Key Club is using its grant for its “K Boxes” service project, which includes distributing 121 boxes containing healthy snacks, school supplies, recreational items, a positive handwritten note, art supplies and personal care items to area youth the week before spring break.
During the pandemic year, the Key Club delivered 75 donated meals to Straight Street Youth Center, volunteered for the annual Kiwanis Recycling Day, packed and delivered 56 fruit baskets to teachers and essential workers, and partnered with the James River Key Club to serve the Botetourt Food Pantry.
For information about how to donate for “K Boxes” and future Key Club service projects, email keyclublbhs20@gmail.com.
Voting opens for Black History Month art contest
Public voting is now open in U.S. Cellular’s 14th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.
For the first time, voting is available online, and artwork from members in the Roanoke, Salem, Rocky Mount, Christiansburg, Shawsville and Eastern Montgomery communities is represented.
Residents can visit https://uscellular.com/artcontest to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
In January, Boys & Girls Clubs members created artwork recognizing influential Black people from around the globe, including historical figures, world leaders, athletes and celebrities. Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club and local U.S. Cellular leaders.
Voting will remain open through Feb. 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote once for their favorite work.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March, and prizes of gift cards ranging from $500 for first to $150 for third place will be awarded.
“We are once again thrilled to work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia on this annual contest to honor Black icons and showcase youth in our community,” said Bertram Daniels, area sales manager at U.S. Cellular. “This year’s art certainly highlights the artistic talent among the club members. We encourage the community to check out the art and vote online, and we look forward to celebrating the winners in March.”
